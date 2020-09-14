McFarling: Virginia Tech's football prep remains in limbo

The good news for Tech is that up until a couple of weeks ago, preseason practice was running quite smoothly. Then came the student body to campus. Then came the predictable COVID-19 spike in Blacksburg and Montgomery County.

Then came the spike in Tech’s own locker room, forcing the Hokies to postpone their game against Virginia that had been scheduled for this coming weekend.

“Certainly if there’s one thing we’ve proved, it’s that this is a highly contagious virus,” Fuente said. “People debate the severity of it, but nobody debates about how contagious it is. There are some things that are within our control, and we must do the best that we can to control those things. But there are some things that are beyond us. You can find yourself in a pretty difficult situation pretty quickly.”

The Hokies continue to be in one. Now slated to begin their season Sept. 26 against N.C. State, they will not practice until at least Wednesday, as they’ve paused football activities because of the COVID-19 issues on the team.

Even when they do resume practice, Fuente doesn’t know how many players will be available. The program’s positive tests and subsequent contact tracings occurred at various times. The end of quarantines will, too.