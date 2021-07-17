McFarling: Virginia Tech's recruiting wins bring joyful noise to Blacksburg

If you can name all 19 of Virginia Tech’s football commitments for the class of 2022, you are a deacon in the church of recruiting.
If you can name all the players they’ve offered, you’re either the pastor of that church or a member of the coaching staff.
The vast majority of us? We’ll see you on Easter.
That’s what made Friday such an exciting day for the Hokies: Everybody showed up for this one. Metaphorically and literally, the place was packed. All eyes were on a recruiting decision that could have gone Penn State’s or Clemson’s or Ohio State’s or Alabama’s way — and it went Tech’s.
The experts had predicted that was the direction Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Gunner Givens would go, but you never know (technically, you still don’t know 100% until the players actually sign, but let’s put that aside for now).
Bottom line: Here was a top-150 national prospect raised in Covington and weaponized in the demanding weight-room culture of Daleville, and he had options. Tons of them.
Although it’ll be several years before we see what kind of impact Givens makes in college football, his decision has immediate gravity and symbolism.
It’s a much-needed endorsement of coach Justin Fuente and the future of the program. For all the talk about making inroads in Texas or mining Florida, the lifeblood of your program has to be talented players who have some emotional attachment to your school.
If they live less than an hour away from your campus, even better.
“I’ve been going to Virginia Tech games since I was 4 years old,” Givens said when he announced his decision. “It’s been my dream growing up to run out of the tunnel to ‘Enter Sandman.’”
Throw the Givens announcement on top of the one Tech got last week from the Richmond-area's Ramon Brown — their highest-rated running back commitment in years — and that’s a massively uplifting combination just days away from the ACC Football Kickoff media days in Charlotte.
Sure, the Hokies had a natural advantage in recruiting Givens. But they still had to land him.
And when they did, the entire congregation — pastor, deacons and the folks in back pew — could raise their voices in unison and make a joyful noise.
‘Grinders and gamers’
Speaking of successes, the Salem Red Sox have had plenty of them in their first season as a Low-A ballclub. They entered Saturday night’s home game with a 36-28 record and three games back in the division behind first-place Delmarva, which got off to one of the most dominant starts in minor league baseball.
The promotion of first baseman Joe Davis to High-A Greenville on Friday leaves a big hole in the middle of the lineup, but the Sox also have gotten strong performances from center fielder Gilberto Jimenez (.301 average), first baseman Stephen Scott (.898 OPS) and outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela (16-for-16 on steal attempts), among others.
“This club’s full of a bunch of grinders and gamers,” Sox skipper Luke Montz said. “You look at our second baseman, Nick Yorke, a high school kid from the 2020 draft, and there’s no quit in this guy. It just leads to the rest of them — Scotty, Rafaela, Jimenez — there’s no quit.
“These guys take their at-bats seriously. It doesn’t matter if we fall behind or get up early, these guys play the game hard for nine innings.”
They showed it again in a losing effort on Friday night, rallying from 7-0 down to fall just short against Fayetteville, 7-6.
“The locker room is awesome,” Montz said. “It’s a great locker room. Winning does help, but we always talk about development here. I think they’ve just all gone about it the right way.”
