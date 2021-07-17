McFarling: Virginia Tech's recruiting wins bring joyful noise to Blacksburg

If you can name all 19 of Virginia Tech’s football commitments for the class of 2022, you are a deacon in the church of recruiting.

If you can name all the players they’ve offered, you’re either the pastor of that church or a member of the coaching staff.

The vast majority of us? We’ll see you on Easter.

That’s what made Friday such an exciting day for the Hokies: Everybody showed up for this one. Metaphorically and literally, the place was packed. All eyes were on a recruiting decision that could have gone Penn State’s or Clemson’s or Ohio State’s or Alabama’s way — and it went Tech’s.

The experts had predicted that was the direction Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Gunner Givens would go, but you never know (technically, you still don’t know 100% until the players actually sign, but let’s put that aside for now).

Bottom line: Here was a top-150 national prospect raised in Covington and weaponized in the demanding weight-room culture of Daleville, and he had options. Tons of them.

Although it’ll be several years before we see what kind of impact Givens makes in college football, his decision has immediate gravity and symbolism.