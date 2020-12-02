McFarling: Welcome to Aluma nation

That’s amazing to consider, given that Aluma didn’t start playing basketball seriously until high school. Hailing from the small town of Berlin, Maryland — an Eastern Shore outpost with a population of less than 5,000 — Aluma played soccer until the basketball coach convinced him to try the hardwood.

One of Young’s assistant coaches at Wofford, Tim Johnson, spearheaded the recruiting efforts for Aluma.

“I remember a raw and heavy, kind of fluffy kid,” Young said. “But you watch him play, and he could run. You see those hands. I loved his family.”

Aluma became a solid player for Young at Wofford, averaging 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds as a sophomore in 2018-19. But he only attempted four field goals per game.

“He was a rebounder and a defender — and a damn good one — for me at Wofford,” Young said. “He didn’t have to score, really didn’t even look [to]. I can’t tell you how many times he’d grab an offensive rebound and he immediately looks to the perimeter to pitch it back out there for a made 3.”

After transferring to Tech — the player initiated the move with an “out-of-the-blue” phone call, Young said — Aluma made the most of the time he couldn’t play. He got thicker and stronger while working on his offensive skills.