McFarling: Welcome to Aluma nation

Well, that was quick.
Just three games into his Virginia Tech basketball career, Keve Aluma already has been the key figure in knocking off a top-five team, earned ACC Player of the Week honors and helped the Hokies rocket up to No. 16 in the AP poll.
Not bad for a guy who preferred soccer for most of his life and, even when he took up basketball, didn’t look like he’d become much of a scorer.
“[It's[ probably a good lesson: keep your mouth shut and let a kid grow and become his own guy,” Tech coach Mike Young said in a video conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “It’s a real story.”
It is. And it’s just now getting to the best parts.
Aluma, who sat out last season after transferring in from Wofford, has been a revelation during the Hokies’ 3-0 start. The 6-foot-9 forward shot .656 from the field (including 6 of 9 from 3-point range) while averaging 18 points and five rebounds in wins over Radford, No. 3 Villanova and South Florida.
He scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds when the Hokies stunned the Wildcats in overtime Saturday for one of the biggest upsets of the young season.
“He was the best player on the floor in the Villanova game that day,” Young said. “That day. I don’t think we can argue that a whole lot.”
That’s amazing to consider, given that Aluma didn’t start playing basketball seriously until high school. Hailing from the small town of Berlin, Maryland — an Eastern Shore outpost with a population of less than 5,000 — Aluma played soccer until the basketball coach convinced him to try the hardwood.
One of Young’s assistant coaches at Wofford, Tim Johnson, spearheaded the recruiting efforts for Aluma.
“I remember a raw and heavy, kind of fluffy kid,” Young said. “But you watch him play, and he could run. You see those hands. I loved his family.”
Aluma became a solid player for Young at Wofford, averaging 6.9 points and 6.8 rebounds as a sophomore in 2018-19. But he only attempted four field goals per game.
“He was a rebounder and a defender — and a damn good one — for me at Wofford,” Young said. “He didn’t have to score, really didn’t even look [to]. I can’t tell you how many times he’d grab an offensive rebound and he immediately looks to the perimeter to pitch it back out there for a made 3.”
After transferring to Tech — the player initiated the move with an “out-of-the-blue” phone call, Young said — Aluma made the most of the time he couldn’t play. He got thicker and stronger while working on his offensive skills.
“He saw himself getting better,” Young said. “You whet your appetite and then you want to keep going, and he’s done that. He’s in the gym more and working on other things. He’s a delightful guy to coach. He’s awesome.”
The Hokies will be heavy favorites when they host VMI on Thursday night. For now, Young is taking a pump-the-brakes approach on the early accolades for his team, which was picked to finish 11th in the preseason ACC poll and now has only 15 teams ranked ahead of it nationally.
But when it comes to Aluma, Young allows the worthy praise to flow.
The Tech coach remembers one play in the Villanova game, when Wildcats star Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had a step on Aluma near the baseline and a seemingly easy path to the basket. Aluma took the perfect angle to cut him off, relying on his soccer instincts and acquired basketball knowledge to force Robinson-Earl back to the middle of the floor.
“Just little things like that — I’m not teaching that,” Young said. “That’s just a mobile, strong, smart person. I see it time and time again, I really do.
“He’s good. He is a good player. I love that kid. I love him.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!