 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merrimack-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

Merrimack-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}

Men’s Basketball

Sunday

Merrimack at Virginia Tech

4 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: MASN

Records: Merrimack 3-2; Virginia Tech 4-0

Notes: Tech is seeking the 1,500th win in the program's history. … Merrimack, a Massachusetts school that belongs to the Northeast Conference, is coming off a 55-45 win over Lehigh. … The Warriors lost at Rutgers (48-35) and at Army (74-51). … Merrimack, which returned all five starters from a team that went 9-9 (both overall and in the league), was picked fifth in the Northeast Conference preseason poll. … Tech is coming off a win over one of Merrimack's conference rivals, Saint Francis (Pennsylvania). … This is the teams' first meeting.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert