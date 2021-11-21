Merrimack-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball
Sunday
Merrimack at Virginia Tech
4 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
TV: MASN
Records: Merrimack 3-2; Virginia Tech 4-0
Notes: Tech is seeking the 1,500th win in the program's history. … Merrimack, a Massachusetts school that belongs to the Northeast Conference, is coming off a 55-45 win over Lehigh. … The Warriors lost at Rutgers (48-35) and at Army (74-51). … Merrimack, which returned all five starters from a team that went 9-9 (both overall and in the league), was picked fifth in the Northeast Conference preseason poll. … Tech is coming off a win over one of Merrimack's conference rivals, Saint Francis (Pennsylvania). … This is the teams' first meeting.
— Mark Berman
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
