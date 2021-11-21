Merrimack-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Sunday

Merrimack at Virginia Tech

4 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: Tech is seeking the 1,500th win in the program's history. … Merrimack, a Massachusetts school that belongs to the Northeast Conference, is coming off a 55-45 win over Lehigh. … The Warriors lost at Rutgers (48-35) and at Army (74-51). … Merrimack, which returned all five starters from a team that went 9-9 (both overall and in the league), was picked fifth in the Northeast Conference preseason poll. … Tech is coming off a win over one of Merrimack's conference rivals, Saint Francis (Pennsylvania). … This is the teams' first meeting.