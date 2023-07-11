Brady Kirtner has spent his entire high school and college career in the New River Valley.

He will soon be moving on — to pro baseball.

Kirtner, a Virginia Tech reliever who graduated from Christiansburg High School, was chosen by the New York Mets in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Kirtner said in a phone interview. “It’s an awesome feeling. It’s something I’ve been working towards my whole life.”

Kirtner, who made 23 relief appearances as a third-year sophomore this year, was the 366th overall pick in the draft. If his negotiations with the Mets go well, he wants to turn pro and not return to the Hokies.

“It’s a lot of credit to the coaching staff at Virginia Tech, how much I improved these past three years,” he said. “The weight training that I went through at Tech, the throwing program … helped me really fix the things that I needed to fix, … my [upper body] mobility and explosiveness.”

Kirtner was 8-1 with a 1.56 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 58 innings as a Christiansburg junior in 2019, earning Timesland pitcher of the year honors. He verbally committed to Tech that spring, reaping a scholarship offer.

He did not get to have a senior season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kirtner was redshirted for developmental reasons as a Tech freshman in 2021, giving him time to hit the weight room and learn how to pitch better. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Kirtner is 20 pounds heavier than when he joined the Hokies.

He was 1-0 with a 7.31 ERA, 21 strikeouts and nine walks in 16 innings as a redshirt freshman in 2022, when Tech advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals. He made 18 relief appearances that year.

This year, he lowered his ERA to 4.62. Kirtner was 1-1 with 36 strikeouts and 15 walks in 25 1/3 innings this year. His win came in a relief outing against Georgia Tech when he struck out five batters in two perfect innings.

“This year is when [the draft] really came into play at the start of the year. With some of the progress I had made from the year before, I kind of had it in my mind that it was a possibility now with my [velocity] starting to pick up and with my breaking ball improving,” he said.

Kirtner’s best pitch is his curve. His repertoire also includes a fastball and slider.

He said he averaged 93 mph on his fastball this year after usually throwing it 87-88 mph when he was in high school. He threw as hard as 96 mph this year.

Kirtner said he threw his curveball 82-86 mph this year, up from in the low to mid-70s when he was in high school. He said his curve was sharper and “way more effective” this year.

The 20-round, three-day draft concluded Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.

Virginia Tech outfielder Carson Jones was taken by Seattle in the 15th round. He was the 457th overall pick.

This was Jones’ fourth year with the Hokies. He hit .299 with 14 homers and 47 RBIs this season.

Jones batted .327 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 21 games in 2022, when he became a regular late in the season. All eight of his homers came in May and June that year.

A total of five Hokies were drafted this week.

No players from UVa were drafted Tuesday, but a total of four Cavaliers were taken the first two days.

East Carolina pitcher Tyler Bradt, a VMI transfer, was taken in the 16th round by St. Louis.

Bradt made the Southern Conference all-freshman team in 2021. He was 3-5 with a 6.79 ERA, two saves and 61 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings for VMI in 2022. He was 0-1 with one save, an 8.10 ERA, 23 strikeouts and 10 walks in 16 2/3 innings for ECU this year.

Outfielder Zyhir Hope of Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 11th round, while pitcher Blake Dickerson of Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach went to San Diego in the 12th round.

Old Dominion pitcher Sam Armstrong went to the Cubs in the 13th round, while James Madison University pitcher Joe Vogatsky was picked by Toronto in the 14th round.

Liberty University pitcher Mikey Tepper was taken by Washington in the 15th round.

Randolph-Macon pitcher Hayden Snelsire was picked by Tampa Bay in the 17th round, while pitcher Ryan Marohn of Freedom High School in Woodbridge went to Cleveland in the 20th round.

William and Mary third baseman Ben Williamson was picked by Seattle in the second round Sunday, while William and Mary pitcher Cory Wall was taken by Atlanta in the eighth round Monday.