Miami still holds Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker in high regard

“I’m not going to go there on that,” Fuente said. “The kid just played his tail off. We’ll look at it and diagnose it and figure out...that’s not an urge I felt on the sidelines. I’ll say that.”

The lackluster fourth quarter didn’t diminish Miami’s high opinion of Hooker.

“That quarterback is a problem,” Manny Diaz said.

Hooker had a heavy workload again on Saturday with running back Khalil Herbert and tight end James Mitchell limited with injuries for a second straight week. He tied his career high with 21 carries — it was the second straight week he carried the ball at least 20 times — and would have crossed the 100-yard mark again if it wasn’t for the sacks.

He gave the Hokies an early advantage with a 53-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He also threw for 202 yards and completed passes to a season-high eight different targets.

“I have to give all the credit to Hendon Hooker, I think he’s a great quarterback and Virginia Tech is a very dynamic team,” Miami starting defensive end Jaelan Phillips said.