Miami-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Notes: The injury-plagued Hurricanes announced Sunday that center Rodney Miller will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in their last game, a Dec. 19 win over Jacksonville. Miller was one of just 10 Hurricanes who saw action in that game; only seven Hurricanes played more than five minutes in the 73-64 win. … Miami had already lost Sam Waardenburg for the season because of a preseason foot injury. … Preseason All-ACC guard Chris Lykes has missed Miami's past four games because of an ankle injury, while guard Kameron McGusty (10.5 ppg) has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. … Highly touted freshman Earl Timberlake, who missed Miami's first five games with an ankle injury, made his debut against Jacksonville. He scored 12 points. … Miami lost to Pittsburgh 70-55 on Dec. 12. The team's other loss was to Purdue. … Isaiah Wong averages 19 points for Miami, while Anthony Walker averages 10 points. … Miami beat the Hokies in triple overtime at Cassell last season. … This is Tech's sixth straight home game.… Keve Aluma averages 14.8 points for the Hokies.