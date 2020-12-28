 Skip to main content
Miami-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule
Miami-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Monday

Miami at No. 24 Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: Miami 4-2, 0-1 ACC; Virginia Tech 7-1, 1-0

Notes: The injury-plagued Hurricanes announced Sunday that center Rodney Miller will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in their last game, a Dec. 19 win over Jacksonville. Miller was one of just 10 Hurricanes who saw action in that game; only seven Hurricanes played more than five minutes in the 73-64 win.  … Miami had already lost Sam Waardenburg for the season because of a preseason foot injury. … Preseason All-ACC guard Chris Lykes has missed Miami's past four games because of an ankle injury, while guard Kameron McGusty (10.5 ppg) has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. … Highly touted freshman Earl Timberlake, who missed Miami's first five games with an ankle injury, made his debut against Jacksonville. He scored 12 points. … Miami lost to Pittsburgh 70-55 on Dec. 12. The team's other loss was to Purdue. … Isaiah Wong averages 19 points for Miami, while Anthony Walker averages 10 points. … Miami beat the Hokies in triple overtime at Cassell last season. … This is Tech's sixth straight home game.…  Keve Aluma averages 14.8 points for the Hokies.

-- Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

