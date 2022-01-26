Miami-Virginia Tech men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Miami at Virginia Tech

7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: Miami has lost only two of its last 12 games — both one-point defeats at the hands of Florida State. In last weekend's home 61-60 loss to FSU, Miami trailed by 26 points in the second half before cutting the deficit to one point. "Florida State is a heck of a basketball team," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said Monday. "They've got like four guys over 7 feet and we're probably the smallest team in the ACC. … We played a great second half." … Kameron McGusty averages 17.8 points for Miami, while Isaiah Wong averages 16.7 points. DePaul transfer Charlie Moore averages 12.5 points and 3.8 assists, and George Mason transfer Jordan Miller averages 8.4 points. … Miami starts three sixth-year players, a fourth-year junior and a third-year sophomore. … This will be Virginia Tech's fourth game in eight days. … The teams' last three meetings included a triple-OT Miami win in Blacksburg in February 2020, an 80-78 Tech win in Blacksburg in December 2020 and Tech's OT win at Miami last February.