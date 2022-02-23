 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miami-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Thursday

Miami at No. 23 Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: MASN

Records: Miami 16-10, 9-7 ACC; Virginia Tech 20-7, 12-4

Notes: Since Aisha Sheppard broke Tech's career scoring record on the road last weekend, Tech will no doubt recognize her accomplishment Thursday night. … The Hokies are tied for third place with Notre Dame, while Miami is in seventh place. … Virginia Tech entered Wednesday ranked No. 10 in the NCAA's NET rankings. … ESPN's Charlie Creme projected Tech as a No. 6 seed in his latest "Bracketology" on Tuesday morning, with Miami one of his "Last Four In." He projected Miami as a No. 12 seed, playing in one off the women's tournament's new play-in games. … Miami has won four straight games, including a 51-39 win at nationally ranked Georgia Tech last weekend. It was Miami's second win over Georgia Tech this season. … Kelsey Marshall averages 13.6 points for Miami, while Elizabeth Kitley averages 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds. … Tech has beaten Miami four straight times.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

