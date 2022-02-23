Miami-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Thursday

Miami at No. 23 Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: Since Aisha Sheppard broke Tech's career scoring record on the road last weekend, Tech will no doubt recognize her accomplishment Thursday night. … The Hokies are tied for third place with Notre Dame, while Miami is in seventh place. … Virginia Tech entered Wednesday ranked No. 10 in the NCAA's NET rankings. … ESPN's Charlie Creme projected Tech as a No. 6 seed in his latest "Bracketology" on Tuesday morning, with Miami one of his "Last Four In." He projected Miami as a No. 12 seed, playing in one off the women's tournament's new play-in games. … Miami has won four straight games, including a 51-39 win at nationally ranked Georgia Tech last weekend. It was Miami's second win over Georgia Tech this season. … Kelsey Marshall averages 13.6 points for Miami, while Elizabeth Kitley averages 17.7 points and 10.2 rebounds. … Tech has beaten Miami four straight times.