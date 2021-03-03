 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miami-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

Miami-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}
VT logo (copy)

Women’s Basketball

Thursday

ACC Tournament

No. 10  seed Miami vs. No. 7 seed Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum

TV: MASN

Records: Miami 11-10; Virginia Tech 13-8

Notes: Tech went 8-8 in league play, while the Hurricanes went 8-10 in ACC play. … Tech won 75-55 at Miami on Feb. 11. "They're a physical basketball team," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said of Miami. "You've got to keep them out of the lane." … Aisha Sheppard and Elizabeth Kitley each had 19 points in that win, with Georgia Amoore adding 17 points. Tech had 13 3-pointers to Miami's seven. Miami shot just 38.3% from the field. "They did a great job taking our transition points away," Miami coach Katie Meier said. "Our energy wasn't there. We wanted things to be easy; it's not going to be easy against Virginia Tech." … Sheppard, Kitley, Amoore and fellow Hokie Cayla King made the ACC's all-academic team Wednesday. … Kelsey Marshall averages 13.2 points for Miami, which is on a three-game winning streak. … The winner of this game will face second-seeded North Carolina State on Friday.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert