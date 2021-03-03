Miami-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: Tech went 8-8 in league play, while the Hurricanes went 8-10 in ACC play. … Tech won 75-55 at Miami on Feb. 11. "They're a physical basketball team," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said of Miami. "You've got to keep them out of the lane." … Aisha Sheppard and Elizabeth Kitley each had 19 points in that win, with Georgia Amoore adding 17 points. Tech had 13 3-pointers to Miami's seven. Miami shot just 38.3% from the field. "They did a great job taking our transition points away," Miami coach Katie Meier said. "Our energy wasn't there. We wanted things to be easy; it's not going to be easy against Virginia Tech." … Sheppard, Kitley, Amoore and fellow Hokie Cayla King made the ACC's all-academic team Wednesday. … Kelsey Marshall averages 13.2 points for Miami, which is on a three-game winning streak. … The winner of this game will face second-seeded North Carolina State on Friday.