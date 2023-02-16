ATLANTA — Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young is disappointed with his team's defense.

With good reason.

The Hokies have not exactly been stingy of late, and that was the case again Wednesday night in a 77-70 loss at Georgia Tech.

Virginia Tech (15-11, 5-10 ACC) has allowed an average of 81.2 points the past five games. Virginia Tech has gone 2-3 in this span.

"We have to guard better … night in and night out," Young said after Wednesday's loss. "You're can't hang your hat on outscoring people. You just can't do it. Our team knows that. I beat them over the head with it every day.

"We've been very, very good defensively. [But] we have had nights like this one where we weren't very good."

Georgia Tech (10-16, 3-13) entered the game averaging just 67.3 points. The team's 77 points Wednesday was Georgia Tech's highest total in ACC play this season — and that total would have been higher had the Yellow Jackets not missed 12 free throws.

"We just didn't do a good job communicating [on defense], sprinting back on defense," said Hokies forward Justyn Mutts, who had 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. "We had a lot of defensive lapses and Georgia Tech did a good job taking advantage of those."

The Yellow Jackets were 11 of 22 (50%) from 3-point range — their second-highest total of 3-point baskets in ACC play this season and their best 3-point field-goal percentage in ACC play this season.

Georgia Tech entered the game averaging only seven 3-pointers but had eight by halftime Wednesday.

"They're ACC basketball players. If they have shots in rhythm, they're going to make it," Young said. "We knew that was a big deal. And they make eight in the first half, 11 for the game. We've been very, very good with our transition defense; we were not today. And they've got to score in transition.

"You've got to get to people in this league from the arc … and we didn't get to them. And that's, needless to say, very disappointing."

It was the third straight game in which a foe made at least 11 3-pointers against the Hokies and the second time in that span that a foe shot 50% from 3-point territory.

The Hokies' offense was not too impressive Wednesday, either.

The Hokies were just 6 of 23 (26.1%) from 3-point range against Georgia Tech's zone defenses.

"We had great shots," Young said.

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner uses a small lineup.

"Coach Pastner does a nice job of masking that [lack of size] with his zones," Young said. "Consequently, you've got to make a shot on the perimeter. We didn't do that tonight. And those guys do a really nice job of mixing that thing up — a little tandem zone, 1-3-1 — and we didn't get enough in the basket."

"They do a good job switching up their defenses, keeping you on your toes," Mutts said. "You never really know what defense they're going to be in, … so you're just trying to adjust on the fly."

After shooting better than 50% from the field in five of their previous six games, the Hokies shot just 41.1% from the field Wednesday.

"We missed some opportunities around the basket," Young said. "We knew we were going to score enough to win; we had to do a job [defensively] on Georgia Tech.

"We had some good shots that we typically get down and we didn't tonight."

Virginia Tech's Grant Basile had 21 points but was 10 of 21 from the field. Mutts was 8 of 16 from the field. Sean Pedulla had 11 points but was 5 of 17 from the field. MJ Collins was 1 of 5 from the field. Lynn Kidd was 3 of 6 from the field. Hunter Cattoor was 3 of 7 from the field, with all those attempts coming from 3-point range.

"Coach Young's one of the best coaches in the country and I thought we did a great job defensively," said Pastner, whose team led the entire second half. "For the most part, our defense has been pretty good because we switch up a lot and change up a lot. … We're probably a unique team to play, as much as we change our defenses."

The Hokies cut the lead to 44-36 with 19:05 to go, but Georgia Tech scored eight straight points to build a 52-36 cushion with 13:47 left. Virginia Tech finally ended its scoring drought with 12:40 remaining.

"We looked frantic," Young said of that stretch. "I've got a smart team. I've got a mature team. We weren't that in portions tonight."

Thanks to this latest loss, Virginia Tech fans don't have to pay attention to "Bracketology" or "Bubble Watch" or any other articles about NCAA Tournament bubble teams the rest of this season.

This was one of the Hokies' four worst losses of the season, according to the NCAA’s NET rankings.

Georgia Tech entered Wednesday ranked No. 216 in the NET. So the Hokies' loss Wednesday was a Quad 3 defeat (because it was a road loss to a team currently ranked No. 136-240).

The Hokies' other Quad 3 defeats were the December loss at Boston College (BC is currently No. 190) and the January loss to current No. 78 Clemson (because it was a home loss to a team currently ranked No. 76-160).

The Hokies' loss to BC last week was a Quad 4 defeat (because it was a home loss to a team currently ranked No. 161 or worse).

Virginia Tech will no doubt drop from No. 58 in the NET when the new rankings are announced Thursday.

The 10 ACC losses are the most for the 12th-place Hokies since they went 7-13 in league play in the 2019-20 season, which was Young's first year in Blacksburg.

"It's a little bit uncomfortable, but it is what it is," Mutts said. "We just need to do a better job of executing and taking that from the practice gym to the actual floor."