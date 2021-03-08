Mike Young is ACC coach of the year, Sam Hauser on All-ACC 1st team

Virginia Tech's Mike Young was named the ACC coach of the year on Monday.

The Radford High School graduate earned the honor in voting from a75-member panel of ACC coaches and media members. He reaped 26 votes, two more than Florida State's Leonard Hamilton.

Virginia's Sam Hauser made the All-ACC first team Monday. Radford graduate transfer Carlik Jones of Louisville also made the first team.

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma and UVa's Jay Huff made the second team. Huff also made the all-defensive team.

Young steered the nationally ranked Hokies (15-5, 9-4), who were picked 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll, to third place in the ACC standings. This is only his second year at Tech.

This is Virginia Tech’s highest finish in the standings since then-coach Seth Greenberg’s Hokies tied for third place in 2010. The Hokies are seeded third for the ACC Tournament — their highest seed since the Hokies were seeded third in 2007.

Young joined Greenberg as the only ACC coach of the year winners from Virginia Tech. Greenberg earned the honor in 2005 and 2008.