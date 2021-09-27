Mike Young optimistic as Virginia Tech men's basketball practice starts

Radford ranked second on the team in scoring (12.2 ppg), third in rebounding (5.9 rpg) and first in minutes (32.2 mpg) last season. Radford, who was suspended for four games in the wake of an arrest, earned All-ACC honorable mention.

Is Young worried about replacing Radford's production?

"I'm not terribly concerned about that," Young said. "We've got more than enough in that locker room to be really, really good.

"Never been concerned about not scoring enough."

Radford was found guilty in Montgomery County General District Court on Feb. 3 of first-offense driving under the influence. An ignition interlock device, which tests for the presence of alcohol in the driver’s breath, was put in his car as part of the plea agreement.

Radford had two positive readings on his car's device (May 3 and July 3), even though his lawyer, Jimmy Turk, said in July that Radford was not supposed to have any alcohol.

After the second positive reading, the ignition interlock device was removed from Radford's car because Radford told the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program that he was moving back to his home state of Louisiana.