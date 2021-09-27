Mike Young optimistic as Virginia Tech men's basketball practice starts

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young must replace two starters from last season's squad.
But four of the top six scorers from an NCAA Tournament team are back, so expectations for the upcoming season are high.
"We've got so many returning guys back," Young said in an interview Monday morning before the Hokies began preseason practice later in the day. "I think we can be pretty good. I'm as excited about it as I've ever been.
"I feel great about our team."
The Hokies could start three fifth-year players and two juniors this season.
"An old team, finally," said Young, who is entering his third season at Tech. "That'll be a welcome change."
Virginia Tech is ranked No. 23 in the preseason Top 25 of the Athlon Sports preview magazine, while Tech is ranked No. 37 in the preseason top 40 of the Lindy's Sports preview magazine.
The Hokies are ranked No. 24 in the preseason Top 25 of Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com. They are ranked No. 31 in the preseason Top 45 of Jon Rothstein of CBS.
Tech must replace guard/forward Tyrece Radford. He entered the transfer portal in late June but was still listed on the Tech roster until he announced in mid-August that he was transferring to Texas A&M to play for ex-Hokies coach Buzz Williams.
Radford ranked second on the team in scoring (12.2 ppg), third in rebounding (5.9 rpg) and first in minutes (32.2 mpg) last season. Radford, who was suspended for four games in the wake of an arrest, earned All-ACC honorable mention.
Is Young worried about replacing Radford's production?
"I'm not terribly concerned about that," Young said. "We've got more than enough in that locker room to be really, really good.
"Never been concerned about not scoring enough."
Radford was found guilty in Montgomery County General District Court on Feb. 3 of first-offense driving under the influence. An ignition interlock device, which tests for the presence of alcohol in the driver’s breath, was put in his car as part of the plea agreement.
Radford had two positive readings on his car's device (May 3 and July 3), even though his lawyer, Jimmy Turk, said in July that Radford was not supposed to have any alcohol.
After the second positive reading, the ignition interlock device was removed from Radford's car because Radford told the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program that he was moving back to his home state of Louisiana.
Montgomery County General District Court Judge Gino Williams told Radford at a hearing last month that if he wished to drive in Virginia again, the device would have to be put back in his car.
Was it Radford's choice to leave Tech? Or did Tech not want him back?
"I won't talk … about it," Young said.
Did Radford's departure throw a monkey wrench into Young's plans for this season?
"I'm not talking about it," Young said. "I've got 13 guys down there that are fired up to begin another year, and they've got a coach that's fired up as they are."
Was Young disappointed in Radford?
"That's water under the bridge," Young said.
Either sophomore Darius Maddox or junior Hunter Cattoor will likely start in Radford's place on the wing.
Maddox averaged 3.2 minutes in 11 games last season.
"Maddox has had a great summer," Young said. "Maddox has positioned himself for an expanded role. … I feel great about what he can bring to this team."
Cattoor averaged 8.5 points and sank 90 3-pointers last season.
"Cattoor has proven himself admirably," Young said. "He'll have an even greater role with this team."
Tech also must replace point guard Wabissa Bede, who averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 assists last season.
"He was an exceptional leader and an exceptional defensive player," Young said.
With Bede having already earned both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree, he opted not to use his extra year of eligibility. He has joined Williams' staff at Texas A&M as a program aide.
"He was such a big part of our first two teams here," Young said. "There were a number of conversations [about this season] that were all over the map — playing; playing while coaching. … We looked at a number of different things. At the end of the day, he was ready to begin his career in coaching."
Wofford graduate transfer Storm Murphy will succeed Bede. Murphy earned All-Southern Conference first-team honors as a senior last season, when he averaged 17.8 points and 4.3 assists.
"Very different," Young said of Murphy and Bede. "Both really good in their own right."
Murphy played for Young for two seasons before Young stepped down as Wofford's coach to take the Tech job in 2019.
"He's a really good basketball player and one I've always thought could play anywhere," Young said.
Tech went 15-7 overall and finished third in the ACC with a 9-4 league mark last season. The returning starters are fifth-year senior center Keve Aluma (15.2 ppg, 7.9 rpg), an All-ACC second-team pick last season; power forward Justyn Mutts (9.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg), a graduate student entering his fifth college season; and junior off-guard Nahiem Alleyne (11.1 ppg).
Radford and Bede were not adept 3-point shooters. So the Hokies could take more 3-pointers this season.
"In my career, … this is the first team I've ever had where we could have five guys on the floor … that are all green-lighted from 3," Young said.
"We're not going to live and die by it, either. We've got guys who can drive it. Aluma and Mutts are both really, really good in the post. … We've got to get to the line 20-25 times a game, and it's hard to do that when you're out there chucking 3s. … So there'll be certainly a mix."
The nonconference schedule includes three teams ranked No. 23 or better by Rothstein — No. 17 Memphis, No. 19 Maryland and No. 23 St. Bonaventure.
"It's difficult and a little daunting," Young said of the nonconference schedule. "I wouldn't have put that in place had we not felt good about this team and the possibilities that this team could enjoy."