Mike Young pleased with stingy defense after Virginia Tech beats Radford

BLACKSBURG — It looks like Virginia Tech could be a pretty good defensive team this season.
The Tech men's basketball team turned in its stingiest outing of the season Monday night, beating New River Valley neighbor Radford 65-39 at Cassell Coliseum.
Radford (1-2) shot just 28% from the field.
"The length and the strength [of Tech helped]," Tech coach Mike Young said after the game. "Elite-level communication, I thought we were pretty good in that regard in the first half. Contesting shots, I thought we were quite good in that area throughout the game.
"We guarded pretty well."
The Hokies (3-0) have held all three of their foes this season to 57 points or fewer. Each of those foes shot worse than 40% from ]he field.
"I'm really comfortable [with the defense[," Young said. "I feel really good about the first five [the starters]. [Darius] Maddox is coming on here. [David] N'Guessan is coming on here. We've got it. We've shown what we're capable of. I thought we were really, really good and dynamic and quick to the ball and physical against Navy [last week].
"We're going to be good in that regard. And probably going to be there a little quicker than I thought may be possible."
So even though Tech shot just 43.1% from the field Monday and had more turnovers (15) than assists (10), Young was not fretting.
"If our offense is my biggest concern, I will rest well tonight," Young said. "You all know what we have in that locker room in terms of offensive output."
Big South member Radford was only 2 of 24 from 3-point range (8.3%).
"They did a good job of finding our shooters," Radford rookie head coach Darris Nichols said of the Hokies. "Sometimes in these games [against ACC foes], it's hard to simulate their length and athleticism every day in practice.
"We shot 2 for 24. That was deflating. You could see the looks on guys' faces."
Tech held Radford to fewer points than the Highlanders managed in their 73-52 loss at Virginia on Friday.
"When you play these big teams, it's kind of hard to fight through adversity," Radford guard Josiah Jeffers said.
Radford turned the ball over 18 times.
Tech players were not content with their defense Monday, though.
"I wouldn't say we played great defense," point guard Storm Murphy said. "There [were] a lot of open shots that they just missed."
But Radford scored just 39 points. Are the Hokies being too hard on themselves?
"Don't you have to be, to be great?" forward Justyn Mutts said.
It took awhile for Tech to click on offense Monday.
The Hokies shot just 34.5% from the field in the first half. They led just 25-18 at halftime.
"We were driving, but we weren't used to them collapsing so much," Murphy said.
What was Young's message to his team at halftime?
"I better not share that," Young said. "As tough and connected as we were defensively, I thought we were that disconnected and soft offensively. We only took six foul shots on the game."
Nichols once served as one of Young’s assistant coaches at Wofford. Shane Nichols, who is Darris’ older brother and assistant, both played for and coached under Young at Wofford.
"Our whole game plan was to switch up defenses," Darris Nichols said. "Working for Coach Young, we knew a lot of stuff was initiated through the point guard. So in a lot of our presses, we tried to deny him the ball. … It kind of bothered them early."
But Tech shot 51.7% from the field in the second half. The Hokies led the entire second half.
Tech made just three 3-pointers in the first half but was 7 of 11 from 3-point range in the second half.
"Second half, we lost a few shooters," Nichols said. "They were open."
Murphy, a Wofford graduate transfer, scored 17 points for the Hokies. It was his most prolific outing so far as a Hokie.
"Maybe I needed to just break the seal a little," Murphy said. "I had first-game jitters a little bit in here [in last week's home opener]."
Murphy was just 2 of 9 from 3-point range in his first two games combined but was 4 of 5 from that distance Monday.
"I was trying to just think I was 9 for 9 from 3 already this year, not 2 for 9," he said of his shooting mentality.
Murphy's highlight play Monday came in the second half. He dribbled the ball through a Radford defender's legs as he raced between that player and another Highlander. He continued dribbling before passing the ball to Mutts for an alley-oop dunk.
"Remember the movie ‘The Exorcist’?" Young said of Murphy's through-the-legs maneuver. "The guy's head twists around and around. Had that not gone as it did, that would've been me. My head would've spun around and around and around. We'll have a little chit-chat about that choice of dribble moves."
The Nichols brothers consider Young to be a mentor.
"I love those two," Young said. "I love that family. Thrilled that they are at Radford.
"Those guys are going to do a great job."