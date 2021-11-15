Mike Young pleased with stingy defense after Virginia Tech beats Radford

Murphy, a Wofford graduate transfer, scored 17 points for the Hokies. It was his most prolific outing so far as a Hokie.

"Maybe I needed to just break the seal a little," Murphy said. "I had first-game jitters a little bit in here [in last week's home opener]."

Murphy was just 2 of 9 from 3-point range in his first two games combined but was 4 of 5 from that distance Monday.

"I was trying to just think I was 9 for 9 from 3 already this year, not 2 for 9," he said of his shooting mentality.

Murphy's highlight play Monday came in the second half. He dribbled the ball through a Radford defender's legs as he raced between that player and another Highlander. He continued dribbling before passing the ball to Mutts for an alley-oop dunk.

"Remember the movie ‘The Exorcist’?" Young said of Murphy's through-the-legs maneuver. "The guy's head twists around and around. Had that not gone as it did, that would've been me. My head would've spun around and around and around. We'll have a little chit-chat about that choice of dribble moves."

The Nichols brothers consider Young to be a mentor.

"I love those two," Young said. "I love that family. Thrilled that they are at Radford.

"Those guys are going to do a great job."

