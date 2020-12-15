Mike Young 'really proud' after Virginia Tech knocks off No. 24 Clemson

"I was thankful we had a week off," Young said. "We call it sharpening the saw. I thought we were dull, for whatever reason, and we had a chance to shore some things up, look at quite a bit of film.

"We had some time to get better."

Virginia Tech fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. But thanks to Tuesday's win, Tech is now a safe bet to return to the Top 25 next Monday as long as it takes care of Coppin State on Saturday.

Tech played without reserve point guard Cartier Diarra, who is averaging 7.5 points.

The Kansas State graduate transfer has "opted out for the time being" because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Young.

"That was a choice I supported," Young said. "He can opt back in whenever he chooses."

Diarra, who does not have COVID-19, informed Young of his decision Monday and did not attend Tuesday's game.

Clemson (5-1, 0-1) had cracked the Top 25 on Monday after beating Maryland and Alabama last week.

But Tech led the entire second half Tuesday, although the Tigers whittled a 16-point second-half deficit down to two points.