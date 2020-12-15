Mike Young 'really proud' after Virginia Tech knocks off No. 24 Clemson

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team knocked off another nationally ranked foe Tuesday night.
The Hokies fended off No. 24 Clemson 66-60 at Cassell Coliseum in the ACC opener for both teams.
"I feel good about our team. We really fought. We really defended, and we rebounded," Tech coach Mike Young said.
Virginia Tech (5-1, 1-0), which upset then-No. 3 Villanova at the Mohegan Sun last month, improved to 2-0 against ranked opponents this season.
"We are capable to beat anybody that's on the schedule," said Tech's Tyrece Radford, whose 15-point outing included two baskets in the final minute. "Just got to keep our confidence high, and know that we can do that."
Does a second win over a ranked foe mean Tech is for real?
"It's premature if we're for real. We're better," Young said.
The Hokies bounced back from last week's 75-55 home loss to Penn State.
"I'm really proud of our team. I thought we took some legitimate steps forward, and we needed to after getting our tails fanned against the Nittany Lions," Young said.
"We just emphasized defense [after the loss]," Radford said.
Tech had been idle since the Dec. 8 defeat.
"I was thankful we had a week off," Young said. "We call it sharpening the saw. I thought we were dull, for whatever reason, and we had a chance to shore some things up, look at quite a bit of film.
"We had some time to get better."
Virginia Tech fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday. But thanks to Tuesday's win, Tech is now a safe bet to return to the Top 25 next Monday as long as it takes care of Coppin State on Saturday.
Tech played without reserve point guard Cartier Diarra, who is averaging 7.5 points.
The Kansas State graduate transfer has "opted out for the time being" because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Young.
"That was a choice I supported," Young said. "He can opt back in whenever he chooses."
Diarra, who does not have COVID-19, informed Young of his decision Monday and did not attend Tuesday's game.
Clemson (5-1, 0-1) had cracked the Top 25 on Monday after beating Maryland and Alabama last week.
But Tech led the entire second half Tuesday, although the Tigers whittled a 16-point second-half deficit down to two points.
"That run they went on, I'm probably going to watch that on film tonight over and over and over and over," Radford said.
Penn State shot 50% from the field in last week's game.
But the Tigers shot only 38% from the field.
"So much more connected [on defense Tuesday], just so much lighter on our feet and tough, and contested dribble handoffs and ball screens," Young said.
"We couldn't get matched up with Penn State with those four guards. [Clemson had] a more traditional lineup, … a better style for us defensively — more like Villanova."
Clemson entered the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring defense (51.4 ppg).
The Hokies shot just 40.9% from the field and were only 5 of 16 (31.3%) from 3-point range. It was the third straight game they shot worse than 41% from the field and the fourth straight game they sank six or fewer 3-pointers.
But Tech was 25 of 31 from the free-throw line Tuesday.
Keve Aluma (13 points) was 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and Radford was 5 of 6 from the line. Nahiem Alleyne (13 points) sealed the win with two free throws with 10.7 seconds to go.
Tech shot 80.6% from the line after making just 9 of 18 free throws against Penn State.
"Making half your fouls is bad and costs you games," Young said. "[But] we've got a good shooting team, … so I didn't have a lot of heartburn from the line [after the loss]."
Virginia Tech outrebounded the Tigers 33-25.
Leading 34-29 early in the second half, the Hokies went on a 11-0 run to build a 45-29 cushion with 12:36 to go.
Tech reserve Hunter Cattoor, who played less than a minute against Penn State because of strep throat, had five of his 11 points in the run.
"I felt a lot better [Tuesday]," Cattoor said.
Down 57-46, the Tigers went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 57-55 with 2:00 to go.
Aluma made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 58-55.
Radford made a layup to extend the lead to 60-55 with 58.7 seconds left. After a Nick Honor 3-pointer, Radford made another layup to extend the lead to 61-58.
Aamir Simms made a layup to cut the lead to 62-60 with 25.9 seconds left. But Alleyne made two free throws with 10.7 seconds to go to give Tech a 64-60 cushion.
