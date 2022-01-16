Mike Young says Hokies 'showed what we're made of' in win over Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — With Justyn Mutts and Nahiem Alleyne taking center stage, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team finally won an ACC game Saturday night.

The Hokies erased a 10-point second-half deficit and rallied past Notre Dame 79-73 at Cassell Coliseum.

Tech, which snapped a three-game losing streak, improved to 9-7 overall and 1-4 in ACC play.

"We showed what we're made of," Hokies coach Mike Young said after the game. "It's easy to drop your head and feel sorry for yourself, but they never have.

"To see us hang in there and play like a veteran team and … do the things that we expect night in and night out — we needed a spark and we got it.

"We're playing good basketball, … that's what's been so frustrating. … We needed something positive to happen … and there it is. And now let's do something with it."

The Hokies, who must now play three straight road games, hope their first league win signals the start of a turnaround.

"We needed that one," Mutts said. "We got off to a bad start, but now's the time for — what was [strength and conditioning coach David Jackson] saying? 'Every storm starts with a raindrop.’

"We just needed one, and I feel as though now we've finally got our feet under us and now it's time to finally make something happen."

Mutts scored a season-high 24 points. The power forward had scored in single digits in four of the previous five games, including just two points in Wednesday's loss at Virginia.

"[Saturday's performance was due to] being more aggressive," Mutts said. "In that [UVa] game I was not being the most aggressive. I wasn't really looking to attack — really looking to run the offense, run our plays, get other guys shots.

"Today I was kind of looking to really find my own offense."

Young told Mutts, "Man, you were awesome!" outside the interview room.

Mutts was just 1 of 2 from the field at UVa but was 9 of 11 from the field Saturday.

"He was so assertive and so dynamic [Saturday]," Young said. "I begged him, 'We need for you to be assertive.’

"He's got to have more touches [than at UVa]. … We had a conversation about it the day after the UVa game … about that very thing — 'I've got to do a better job of getting you the ball. [But] doggone it, when the thing's in there, stop looking to chuck it out of there.’"

Alleyne broke out of his shooting slump with a season-high 22 points and a season-high four 3-pointers. The junior guard was 8 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

"I made shots today. That was the difference," Alleyne said with a laugh. "I was just in a struggle. Players have that. You've just got to be mentally tough.

"My mindset was just, 'Keep going,’ because the storm eventually ends."

Alleyne had scored in single digits in seven of the previous eight games. He was just 8 of 40 from the field in the previous five games combined.

"Good to see Nahiem Alleyne play a good ballgame," Young said. "He's had some struggles, … but he hung in there, he stuck with it. … He was awesome today.

"Good for him. Good for me — I needed it."

The Fighting Irish (10-6, 4-2) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

"I don't think we were as good defensively as we've been during those six straight," Fighting Irish coach Mike Brey said. "They just shot the heck out of it."

Notre Dame led 40-32 at halftime, but the Hokies shot a sizzling 69.6% from the field in the second half.

"By not falling apart when things are getting rough, I feel as though that helped us become a better team today," Mutts said. "[The second half was a matter of] moving the ball, sharing it, and I think also getting it inside."

Tech center Keve Aluma had 17 points and eight rebounds in the win. Aluma and Mutts combined for 16 baskets.

"The two big guys are relentless," Brey said. "They're really good and physical and athletic, and they're just hard to guard one-on-one. And we kind of told [Paul] Atkinson and [Nate] Laszewski, 'We're not going to help you much because we don't want them kicking it out to shooters.’"

Mutts made two free throws to give Tech a 75-73 lead with 1:06 to go.

After Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan missed two free throws with 47.1 seconds left, Tech point guard Storm Murphy sank a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 78-73 with 20 seconds to go.

Murphy scored 12 points. He was 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Notre Dame shot 53.6% from the field in the first half but just 37.9% in the second half. Notre Dame made six 3-pointers in the first half but only two in the second half.

"Their physicality is really hard to deal with," Brey said of the Hokies. "They took away the [3-point] arc."

Trailing 50-40 with 14:543 left, Tech went on an 8-0 run. Murphy began the run with a 3-pointer. After Mutts scored, Alleyne sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 50-48.

Notre Dame later extended the lead to 58-51. But Alleyne sank a 3-pointer and Mutts scored to cut the lead to 58-56.

Down 62-57, Tech went on a 9-0 run to grab a 66-62 lead. Aluma had seven points in that run.

Notre Dame's Blake Wesley made three free throws to cut the lead to 66-65, but Mutts scored and Alleyne buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 71-65.

The visitors scored six straight points to tie the game at 71 with 2:03 left.

After Mutts dunked to give Tech a 73-71 lead, Wesley made two of three free throws to tie the game with 1:26 to go. But Notre Dame never scored again.

