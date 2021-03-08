Mike Young says Virginia Tech to play in ACC Tournament after COVID-19 pause

COVID-19 issues won't keep the Virginia Tech men's basketball team from playing in the ACC quarterfinals Thursday.

Virginia Tech had to cancel its final two regular-season games last week because of contract tracing and quarantining. But the Hokies are "healthy" and "practicing well" for the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, coach Mike Young said Monday on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham" show.

"We are looking forward to getting to Greensboro and representing Virginia Tech and Southwest Virginia," Young said on the television show.

"We're healthy. We've been healthy. This contact tracing, it's an animal. We continue to get nicked up by it."

Tech, which last played a game two weekends ago against Wake Forest, is experiencing its second layoff in as many months because of COVID-19 concerns in the program.

"This most recent setback, we didn't have any positives," Young said on the show. "We haven't had a positive test in quite some time. We have been able to practice. After the Wake Forest game, we've had the opportunity to have the majority of our team on the [practice] floor.