Mike Young says Virginia Tech to play in ACC Tournament after COVID-19 pause

COVID-19 issues won't keep the Virginia Tech men's basketball team from playing in the ACC quarterfinals Thursday.
Virginia Tech had to cancel its final two regular-season games last week because of contract tracing and quarantining. But the Hokies are "healthy" and "practicing well" for the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, coach Mike Young said Monday on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham" show.
"We are looking forward to getting to Greensboro and representing Virginia Tech and Southwest Virginia," Young said on the television show.
"We're healthy. We've been healthy. This contact tracing, it's an animal. We continue to get nicked up by it."
Tech, which last played a game two weekends ago against Wake Forest, is experiencing its second layoff in as many months because of COVID-19 concerns in the program.
"This most recent setback, we didn't have any positives," Young said on the show. "We haven't had a positive test in quite some time. We have been able to practice. After the Wake Forest game, we've had the opportunity to have the majority of our team on the [practice] floor.
"Is it ideal? No, it's not ideal by a long shot. But I do feel a lot better about our ability to come out of this break, pause, with our team intact and ready to compete."
Tech is not making Young available to the commonwealth's media members until Tuesday, but he was interviewed on the "Packer and Durham" show Monday in conjunction with him being named the ACC coach of the year.
Last Tuesday, the ACC had announced that Tech’s home finale last Wednesday against Louisville was canceled because of a contact-tracing review in the Tech program. The ACC announced last Wednesday that the Hokies’ March 6 regular-season finale at North Carolina State was canceled because of quarantining and the contact-tracing review.
Neither news release pointed to someone within the Tech program testing positive and being the cause of Tech's contact-tracing review.
The Hokies’ home games against Florida State and Louisville four weeks ago were postponed because of foes’ COVID-19 issues.
But Tech ultimately wound up with COVID-19 issues of its own that week. So Tech had to postpone a Feb. 16 game with North Carolina and a Feb. 20 game with FSU.
Mike Young said three weeks ago that two non-players in the program tested positive and “too many” players were quarantined and unable to practice because of contact tracing. The Hokies had as few as four players at practice during that first layoff.
"The first time we went through it, we were a disaster," Young said Monday on the show. "We were with four guys, five guys [in practice]."
After going 16 straight days without playing a game, the Hokies returned to the court with a 69-53 loss to Georgia Tech on Feb. 23. It was their first game since Feb. 6.
The Hokies bounced back with a home rout of Wake Forest on Feb. 27. That turned out to be their final game of the regular season.
Third-seeded Tech earned a double bye in the ACC Tournament, so the Hokies won't have to play until Thursday's quarterfinals.
"These guys want to play and they're fired up about the opportunity on Thursday," Young said on Monday's show.
A return in the ACC quarterfinals will mean Tech will have gone 11 straight days without playing a game. It also means Tech will have played only two games in the previous 32 days.