Mike Young unsure if Virginia Tech will play Florida State because of COVID-19 issues

"I haven't had a player test positive, but the contact tracing is there for a reason," Young said. "That's where our difficulties are and continue to be."

Young said the Hokies are still able to hold practice.

"We can practice. Not very well, but we can practice," Young said.

When asked how many players were in quarantine and unable to practice, Young said, "too many."

"I don't want to get into particulars," Young said.

Young, whose team was idle last week, said Tech realized last Tuesday or Wednesday that it had a COVID-19 issue.

"You hold your breath that you don't get hit with the contact tracing. Maybe that's inevitable. And we got hit by it," Young said.

"When we all came to the realization … Tuesday, Wednesday, whenever it was, that we were going to have to shut down for a bit — when you look around and not many people [are] there — that was sobering for all of us.

"But … you fight on with those that you have and hope like crazy you can get these guys back and continue what has been a really good season to this point."