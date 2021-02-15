Mike Young unsure if Virginia Tech will play Florida State because of COVID-19 issues

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young said Monday that "a couple people" in his program have tested positive for COVID-19 and that "too many" players are in quarantine.
The ACC and Virginia Tech had announced Saturday that the Hokies' game Tuesday at North Carolina has been postponed because of a positive test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Tech program.
Tech's next scheduled game is Saturday at No. 16 Florida State, but Young said Monday he is unsure if the No. 18 Hokies (14-4, 8-3 ACC) will be able to play that game.
"I am sick to my stomach," Young said Monday on the ACC coaches' weekly video conference. "Here we are mid-February and I've got a good basketball team. I'm having the time of my life coaching this team. To have an interruption, disruption, … is concerning.
"It's unfortunate, but there's not a thing we can do about it. We know this thing doesn't discriminate. It's tough."
Although the ACC and Tech announcements last Saturday had referred to just one positive test, Young said Monday that a couple people in the program had tested positive. When asked if those people are doing OK, Young said, "Yes."
Neither person who tested positive is a player, but the players have been affected by the subsequent contact tracing and quarantining.
"I haven't had a player test positive, but the contact tracing is there for a reason," Young said. "That's where our difficulties are and continue to be."
Young said the Hokies are still able to hold practice.
"We can practice. Not very well, but we can practice," Young said.
When asked how many players were in quarantine and unable to practice, Young said, "too many."
"I don't want to get into particulars," Young said.
Young, whose team was idle last week, said Tech realized last Tuesday or Wednesday that it had a COVID-19 issue.
"You hold your breath that you don't get hit with the contact tracing. Maybe that's inevitable. And we got hit by it," Young said.
"When we all came to the realization … Tuesday, Wednesday, whenever it was, that we were going to have to shut down for a bit — when you look around and not many people [are] there — that was sobering for all of us.
"But … you fight on with those that you have and hope like crazy you can get these guys back and continue what has been a really good season to this point."
Young said there was no chance Tech would have as many as 10 players available for practice Monday.
"I had six as of last week," Young said. "I'm not real sure what I'll have today at 1 o'clock when we go."
This is the first time this season that anyone in Young's program has tested positive.
"We've been so fortunate and incredibly blessed throughout the year to avoid this thing. Unfortunately, we had a couple people within our Tier 1 group that tested positive," Young said. "As a result of the contact tracing, our health department imposed a quarantining for those that they came in contact with.
"We will continue to test this week."
The NCAA deems Tier 1 individuals in a program to be coaches, athletes, trainers, physical therapists, medical staff and equipment staff.
The Hokies did not play last week, but that was because of opponents' COVID-19 issues.
Tech was supposed to host Florida State last Tuesday, but that game was postponed on Feb. 1 because of FSU's COVID-19 issues. The Hokies were supposed to host Louisville last weekend, but that game was postponed last Wednesday because of Louisville's COVID-19 issues.
Tuesday's game at UNC marks the fifth time this season that Young's team has had an ACC game postponed. A Jan. 2 game at Virginia was postponed because of UVa's COVID-19 issues, while a Jan. 20 game was postponed because of Boston College's COVID-19 issues.
Only one of those five games has been rescheduled. Last weekend's game against Louisville was moved to March 3.
Young said he hopes Tech has an opportunity to make up another game.
"I'm not sure where that opportunity is going to be," Young said. "To play three games in a week, I had to do that some in the Southern Conference [when Young coached Wofford] and that's no fun.
"There's no way we can make up three or four of the games that we've had postponed. … Will we have an opportunity to make up one? Maybe so. But I haven't heard a lot about that."
The UNC game becomes the seventh Virginia Tech sporting event this school year that has been postponed because of a positive test or tests in a Tech program and subsequent quarantining and contract tracing, including a Sept. 19 football game against UVa; a men’s soccer game against UVa in October; and four women’s volleyball matches in October.