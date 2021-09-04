‘Milk’ does a Hokie good: Virginia Tech gets off to hot start controlling the tempo

Burmeister also lamented poor throws to running back Raheem Blackshear on a pair of third down attempts. Both plays would have likely gone for big gains (and first downs) if they connected.

“In the second half, I'm going to take the blame on that one,” Burmeister said.

The former Oregon quarterback went 12 of 19 for 169 yards with a touchdown and interception.

He proved as elusive in the pocket as he did last year — he was only sacked once — and consistently extended plays with his legs. He had nine carries for a career-high 53 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and made some nice throws on the run including his 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end James Mitchell.

The touchdown throw came with some light-hearted teasing from Fuente.

"I don't think he was throwing it to James, personally,” Fuente said, with a smile. “You'll have to ask him. I think he was throwing to Tayvion (Robinson). That's my take on it. I thought it was a great catch. The ball was moving. James just reached up there and snatched it out of the air.”

Burmeister said he was throwing in the general direction of Mitchell and Robinson.

"I saw both of them, and was like one of them is going to catch it,” Burmeister said.