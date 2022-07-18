Minnesota Twins draft Virginia Tech's Tanner Schobel

The Minnesota Twins chose Virginia Tech shortstop Tanner Schobel with the 68th overall pick in the major league amateur draft late Sunday night.

Schobel was taken with the second pick in the competitive-balance round, a supplemental round that followed the second round.

He became Tech's second draft pick of the night, following first-round pick Gavin Cross.

Schobel was only a Tech sophomore this year, but he was eligible for this draft because he has already turned 21.

Schobel hit .362 with 18 doubles, one triple, 19 homers, 74 RBIs and 68 runs this year.

Baseball America rated Schobel the No. 78 prospect in the draft, while MLB.com ranked him No. 96.

Also late Sunday night, Virginia Tech signee Nicholas Morabito, an outfielder from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., was taken by the New York Mets with the 75th overall pick. He was chosen with the first pick in a compensatory round that followed the competitive-balance round in which Schobel was drafted.

Also late Sunday night, VCU infielder Tyler Locklear was drafted by Seattle in the second round with the 58th overall pick.