Minnesota Vikings take Christian Darrisaw in the first round with the No. 23 overall pick

Darrisaw was surrounded by friends and family in Ocean City, Maryland for draft night. He was one of 47 prospects selected by the NFL to virtually attend the first round.

The league sent video cameras to Darrisaw’s family that were set up to capture his reaction — he spent the night on a couch seated between his parents — and allow him to participate in multiple live interviews throughout the night.

"It was a sign of relief," Darrisaw's mother Kim Cherry said. "Just being in that moment and seeing his dreams come true, it was a big weight off my shoulders. I think he was getting anxious as we got past that 13-20 phase."

The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder signed with Tech in 2018 after spending a year at Fork Union. The Hokies were his lone power five offer coming out of Riverdale Baptist High School in Maryland. Former Tech wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins played a key role in Darrisaw’s recruitment.

He didn’t wait long to make his debut.

Darrisaw started Tech’s 2018 season-opener against Florida State at left tackle and went on to make 35 career starts — he missed only two games from injury over three years — while developing into the one of the most consistent lineman in the ACC.