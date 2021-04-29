Minnesota Vikings take former Hokie Christian Darrisaw in the first round with the No. 23 overall pick

BLACKSBURG — Christian Darrisaw proudly wore purple and gold as an eight year old playing for the Spirit of Faith Warriors youth football team.
Things came full circle for Virginia Tech's former left tackle on Thursday night when the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round with the No. 23 overall pick.
"Anything can happen on draft night," Darrisaw said, with a smile on Thursday night. "It was getting late, it was getting close to the end (of the first round), I was feeling nervous."
Minnesota traded down from the No. 14 spot and sent the pick to the New York Jets in exchange for the No. 23 pick and two third round picks (No. 66 and No. 86).
The Vikings also parted with a fourth round pick (No. 143) in the deal.
Minnesota general manager Rick Spielman called Darrisaw to let him know the team was drafting him. Head coach Mike Zimmerman and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also called him before the pick was officially announced.
While Minnesota was a popular landing spot for Darrisaw in mock drafts, the team didn't tip their hand in recent weeks. They had two zoom calls with Darrisaw during the process and Spielman never spoke to him directly.
"Those are the teams you have to watch out for," Darrisaw said.
Darrisaw was surrounded by friends and family in Ocean City, Maryland for draft night. He was one of 47 prospects selected by the NFL to virtually attend the first round.
The third part of The Climb series on Christian Darrisaw's journey to the NFL Draft, here's an inside look at the offensive lineman's pressure-filled workout at Virginia Tech’s pro day
The league sent video cameras to Darrisaw’s family that were set up to capture his reaction — he spent the night on a couch seated between his parents — and allow him to participate in multiple live interviews throughout the night.
"It was a sign of relief," Darrisaw's mother Kim Cherry said. "Just being in that moment and seeing his dreams come true, it was a big weight off my shoulders. I think he was getting anxious as we got past that 13-20 phase."
The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder signed with Tech in 2018 after spending a year at Fork Union. The Hokies were his lone power five offer coming out of Riverdale Baptist High School in Maryland. Former Tech wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins played a key role in Darrisaw’s recruitment.
He didn’t wait long to make his debut.
Darrisaw started Tech’s 2018 season-opener against Florida State at left tackle and went on to make 35 career starts — he missed only two games from injury over three years — while developing into the one of the most consistent lineman in the ACC.
He never considering opting out of the 2020 season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic once it became clear the ACC was committed to playing a modified 11 game schedule
There were plenty of high profile players that opted out of the 2020 season including Tech corner Caleb Farley, but Darrisaw never considered it. The left tackle didn’t have any regrets about the decision even after coming down with COVID-19 in September and suffering a groin injury midway through the year.
He still started 10 games and earned first-team All-ACC honors. He didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit and was the highest graded offensive lineman in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.
Darrisaw spent most of his time at EXOS leading up to the draft rehabbing the core muscle injury he suffered during the season. He had surgery at The Vincera Institute and was cleared for on-field activities at the start of March.
He didn’t go through combine testing at Tech’s pro day, but looked sharp during an extended session of position drills.
Darrisaw is the first Tech offensive lineman taken in the first round since Duane Brown was taken at No. 26 in 2008 by the Houston Texans.
The Hokies had two players go in the first round for the third time in program history with Darrisaw and his former teammate Caleb Farley coming off the board on back-to-back picks. The Tennessee Titans selected Farley with the No. 22 overall pick.
Spotrac projects Darrisaw’s will be worth $13.3 million and includes a $7 million signing bonus.
Read more about Christian Darrisaw
- ‘Is no one seeing what I’m seeing?’: How Christian Darrisaw turned into early gem of 2018 class
- Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw vaults up draft boards playing through pandemic
- Christian Darrisaw rehabs groin injury, trains at EXOS with eyes on unique Virginia Tech Pro Day
- Inside Christian Darrisaw’s pressure-filled workout at Virginia Tech’s pro day