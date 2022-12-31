Minus Cattoor, Virginia Tech falls at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team will enter the new year with back-to-back losses.

Florida graduate transfer Tyree Appleby had 24 points and seven assists to help Wake Forest fend off the Hokies 77-75 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

The Hokies (11-3, 1-2 ACC), who were coming off a Dec. 21 overtime loss at Boston College, fell to 0-3 in foes' arenas this season.

"Winning on the road's really hard," said Tech coach Mike Young, who steered Southern Conference member Wofford before taking over the Hokies. "I don't care what league you're in. Going to Lexington and beating VMI is really hard.

"We've squandered two opportunities, at BC and at Wake Forest. [But the] Hokies are going to be OK."

Wake Forest (10-4, 2-1) scored the first three points of the second half and led the rest of the way.

"We're not playing to the best of our abilities right now," said Tech forward Justyn Mutts, who had 18 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. "We've got a long way to go."

Tech played without starting guard Hunter Cattoor, who injured his left arm at BC. Young revealed Saturday that the injury turned out to be only a bruised elbow.

"He feels great," Young said. "We had a shot to play him today. But he's very close. I think he'll play on Wednesday [against Clemson]. I just thought it was in his best interest and our team's best interest to hold onto him for a night here. He's still a little tender, he's still got some bruising on that elbow.

"We caught a break. It could've been a lot worse."

Cattoor (9.6 ppg) watched the game from the bench; he was not in uniform. The senior entered Saturday as the team leader in 3-pointers (27). The Hokies made only six 3-pointers Saturday.

Cattoor is also Tech's top perimeter defender.

"His defensive presence is huge, his intelligence as a basketball player, and that's something you can't really just replace," Mutts said. "Not having him hurts."

How did Tech handle the adversity of Cattoor not playing?

"Not very well," Young said.

With Cattoor sidelined, Young opted for a bigger starting lineup. Lynn Kidd got the start at center, with Mutts and Grant Basile at the forward spots.

Despite having to face that big lineup, Wake Forest snared 14 offensive rebounds. The Demon Deacons scored 20 second-chance points.

"Fourteen offensive rebounds [and] … they're not a great rebounding team," Young said. "I played three bigs out of necessity and we give up 14 offensive rebounds. That'll get your tail whipped."

Mutts said Wake Forest was relentless on the boards.

"We just didn't do the best that we could've … on the boards," said Mutts, whose team outrebounded Wake 39-38. "We left a lot out there. And at the end of the day, that's going to come back to hurt you."

Basile sank a 3-pointer to cut the Wake lead to 75-73 with 1:00 to go. But Wake Forest came up with two key offensive rebounds in the final minute.

Wake's Cameron Hildreth missed a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left. The long rebound was tapped into the backcourt, and Wake's Andrew Carr (14 points, seven rebounds) corralled the loose ball.

Appleby missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left. The long rebound was tapped back to the top of the key, where Damari Monsanto came up with the ball. Monsanto was fouled and made two three throws with six seconds to go to extend the lead to 77-73.

"We kind of got the 50-50 balls at the end," Carr said. "Those are the plays that win you games."

Young was less pleased with the final minute.

"Played out exactly the way you hoped it would play out, a long miss, and we don't have nose enough for it to go get it," Young said. "Those intangibles, those little plays, get you out of tight spots like this one. And they made a few more of them than we did."

Wake shot just 36.5% from the field but made 11 3-pointers.

The Demon Deacons were 20 of 26 from the free-throw line. It was only the second time this season that a Tech foe attempted at least 20 free throws.

"That's a lack of toughness, a lack of awareness," said Young, whose team was whistled for 24 fouls. "Going into the game, I didn't think, 'Oh man, those guys really get fouled a lot. Oh man, they're really physical.’

"That's sloppy. That's lazy and something that we need to correct."

Appleby, who was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line, said physicality was the key to Wake getting to the free-throw line so often Saturday.

"We just had to play physical, and I think we did that," he said.

Wake coach Steve Forbes said his team had been 1-2 in "tough-guy games" entering Saturday, referring to a win at Wisconsin and losses to Clemson and Rutgers.

"Virginia Tech, obviously one of the toughest teams in the league. … We really did a good job of handling the physicality of the game," Forbes said.

Tech turned the ball over 13 times, including five by Mutts.

Sean Pedulla had 18 points and seven assists for the Hokies.

Pedulla and the Wake bench were whistled for technical fouls after a Pedulla basket in the first half.

"My crack staff there thought he traveled, and so [the Wake assistants] were barking about a travel," Forbes said. "He just said something to the bench, and I said something back to him. … I have the utmost respect for him."

Tech freshman guard Rodney Rice, who has yet to play this season because of ankle surgery, did not make his Hokies debut Saturday. Tech had tweeted Tuesday that Rice would be a game-time decision. Young said Saturday that Rice, who took part in pregame warmups, is close to making his debut.