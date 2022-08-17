Minus Gray, Virginia Tech women's soccer aims for repeat trip to NCAAs

BLACKSBURG — It's time for the Virginia Tech women's soccer team to replace another standout.

The Hokies enter this season without midfielder Emily Gray, who was chosen by the North Carolina Courage with the third overall pick in the National Women's Soccer League Draft in December. Gray, who made the All-ACC second team as a senior in the fall, became the highest NWSL draft pick in the program's history.

"Emily was a tremendous player and she had a massive impact on our program," coach Chugger Adair said after practice this week. "Somebody who pulls the strings and kind of helps generate the attack and the tempo of the game is something we have lost. … We looked to find Emily a lot. Emily was the key."

Gray had 12 goals and eight assists last year, when Tech made the NCAA tournament for the third time in the past four seasons.

"It'll be a whole team effort to try to fill Emily Gray's role," said junior goalkeeper Alia Skinner, whose team will open the season Thursday at William and Mary. "She was obviously a huge player for Virginia Tech."

But Adair said Tech can still be "very dangerous" offensively.

"Lacking that attacking [midfielder in Gray] who's setting that tempo, we're going to have to do it more by committee," he said. "It's not going to be one person pulling the strings, but it'll be a group effort as we go into the attack."

This is not the first time Tech has had to move on without a star.

First-team All-American Jazmine Reeves was chosen in the NWSL Draft in January 2014 (before the draft was moved up a month) after helping the Hokies make the 2013 NCAA semifinals. The Hokies still made it to the Sweet 16 in 2014.

Tech had to replace Murielle Tiernan, the program's career scoring leader, after she helped the Hokies win 12 games in 2016. Tech went just 7-6-5 in 2017.

Goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn, the program's career shutouts leader, was chosen in the NWSL Draft in January 2020 after helping the Hokies make the 2019 NCAA tournament. Tech went just 8-9 the following season.

"Every year, that's our job. We graduate players, bring players in and we try to grow," Adair said. "We're a different team, a little different identity, … but we'll be fine.

"We've had a lot of kids who have played significant minutes. By committee, we're a strong, solid team."

The Hokies return eight starters from a team that went 12-6-2 overall and 5-3-2 in ACC play. The Hokies advanced to the second round of the NCAAs.

"I definitely think this group has the potential [to return to the NCAAs]. We have a lot of experience back," Skinner said.

"I think we'll be great this year," sophomore midfielder Emma Pelkowski said.

But the Hokies have been picked only ninth out of 14 teams in the ACC coaches' preseason poll.

"Hearing that we are placed in ninth in the ACC as a prediction makes us kind of want to keep working," Skinner said.

Tech did not get any votes in the national preseason coaches' Top 25 poll.

Gray is not the only member of last year's team who turned pro. Nicole Kozlova, who had seven goals and four assists as a fourth-year junior last fall, has also graduated and now plays professionally in Denmark.

"That's just what we want to see for this program — two girls going off, playing pro," Pelkowski said. "It just kind of gives us hope that maybe one day we can all do the same exact thing and follow in their footprints."

Pelkowski had three goals last year, when she tied Gray for the team lead in assists with eight.

"Last year I had the mindset of, 'I'm a freshman, prove myself out on the field.’ The assists and the goals just came along with that," Pelkowski said. "This year it's just, 'Keep proving myself, make an impact.’"

Junior forward Tori Powell ranked second on the team with eight goals last year. She also had six assists.

"She can strike the ball with both feet and find the back of the net," Adair said.

Skinner had 83 saves as a freshman two seasons ago and recorded 73 saves last year.

"The past two years have grown my confidence," she said. "I'm ready to roll."

Freshmen of note include Taylor Price from Briar Woods High School in Ashburn; Ella Valente from Potomac Falls High School in Sterling; Michigan native Emma Stanley; and California native Natalie Mitchell.

"We have a deep roster this year," Powell said.

The Hokies' nonleague schedule includes a Sept. 1 visit to 2021 NCAA tournament participant Old Dominion and a Sept. 8 home game against 12th-ranked South Carolina.

The highlights of the rigorous ACC schedule are an Oct. 1 home game against No. 10 North Carolina, an Oct. 9 game at No. 25 Clemson, an Oct. 13 home game against No. 4 Virginia, an Oct. 20 home game against No. 16 Notre Dame and the Oct. 27 regular-season finale at top-ranked and defending NCAA champ Florida State.