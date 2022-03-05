Minus Kitley, Virginia Tech loses in ACC semifinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One day after spraining her shoulder, Elizabeth Kitley put up shots before Virginia Tech's game Saturday.

But the star center spent the game on the bench.

Not surprisingly, the Hokies saw their ACC tournament run come to an end.

Top-seeded and third-ranked North Carolina State beat the fifth-seeded and 21st-ranked Hokies 70-55 in the semifinals of the ACC women's basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hokies (23-9) trailed by three points late in the third quarter.

"I don't think I've ever been more proud of a group of kids, the way they came out in the face of adversity and just really, really fought," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "We didn't know what was going to happen today — who was going to be available."

Kitley, the ACC player of the year, suffered a sprained right shoulder while diving for a loose ball at the end of the first quarter in Tech's overtime win over North Carolina in the quarterfinals Friday.

Kitley (17.3 ppg, 10 rpg) took part in the pregame shootaround Saturday.

"She gave it a go and wanted to play," Brooks said. "We felt like that it was probably in our best interest to sit her today, just so that she can rest and maybe not have a setback.

"She wanted to play and … I said, 'No, you can't play.’"

Starting guard Cayla King also took part in the pregame shootaround Saturday. King, who suffered a sprained right ankle in Thursday's second-round win over Clemson, missed her second straight game Saturday. But she was no longer in the walking boot that she wore Friday.

"The fact that both of them actually warmed up, I was ecstatic," Brooks said. "[But] err on the side of caution. … It was going to take a minor miracle for me to make them available for the game.

"Not having them definitely hurt."

The Hokies won't play their first game in the NCAA tournament until March 18 or March 19.

"I think they'll be fine [for the NCAAs], especially with the timing," Brooks said. "They'll be able to really rest.

"If this were the NCAA championship game … and there [were] no games left, maybe Elizabeth could have played. But no need, especially when you know you have games left to be played, to have any setbacks."

The NCAA tournament selection show will air at 8 p.m. on March 13 on ESPN.

"The most important thing right now is just resting and getting healthy," guard Kayana Traylor said. "We're going to just focus on that this next week and then … work hard and make a deep run in the tournament."

The Hokies missed Kitley's presence on the glass Saturday.

State (28-3), which beat Tech by six points and by two points in the regular-season series, outrebounded the Hokies 49-23.

"When you're playing zone and you're doubling, you're going to give up rebounds," Brooks said. "They just killed us on the boards."

State had 16 offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points, while Tech had just four offensive rebounds and two second-chance points.

N.C. State star center Elissa Cunane was just 8 of 16 from the field but had 20 points and 13 rebounds.

"Without Liz in there, they didn't have as much size, so we knew we could crash [the boards]," Cunane said.

Tech trailed for the final three quarters.

Traylor scored to cut the lead to 47-44 with 1:46 left in the third quarter, but State scored the final seven points of the third and the first six points of the fourth to build a 60-44 cushion with 8:38 to go.

The Hokies, playing their third game in three days, shot just 33.3% from the field in the third quarter and a mere 9.1% (1 of 11) from the field in the fourth.

"Being tired, I guess, took a toll," Traylor said. "But I think we did a good job of fighting through it."

Tech shot just 33.3% from the field, including 22.2% (4 of 18) from 3-point range.

"We did a nice job of getting a hand up," State coach Wes Moore said.

Traylor scored 18 points but was just 4 of 12 from the field.

Tech point guard Georgia Amoore had 12 points but was 4 of 17 from the field, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

"I took shots that I take in every game and usually I would make them and they just didn't fall," Amoore said.

Tech guard Aisha Sheppard was held to eight points. She was only 3 of 11 from the field, including 0 of 3 from 3-point range.

"We did a nice job of getting to her and making it tough for her to get an open look," Moore said.

State forward Jada Boyd scored 16 points off the bench.

The Wolfpack drained seven 3-pointers Saturday after making only one in its 68-66 loss at Tech in the regular-season finale.

"Liz, being an all-defensive player inside, it allows us to go one-on-one in the paint and really take away their 3-point shot," Brooks said. "Today we had to, on the fly, come up with a different game plan."

Tech used just seven players Saturday, including reserve Taylor Geiman, who played in only three ACC regular-season games this season because it took her time to return to full strength from a bout with COVID-19.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.