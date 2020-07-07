Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution announced the signing of former Virginia Tech standout Collin Verfurth.
Verfurth, 24, had been with New England’s USL League One affiliate, Revolution II.
“Collin made a good impression on our staff and players over the past two weeks, and it became apparent to us that he would be a good addition to our roster,” Revolution coach and ex-UVa coach Bruce Arena said in a club statement. “We anticipate that Collin will continue to contribute to Revs II as well as offer important depth to our back line.”
Verfurth played for D.C. United’s USL affiliate last year. The defender joined Revolution II last winter and played for his new team in preseason friendlies before play was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He started for the Hokies from 2014-17. He helped Tech make the NCAA quarterfinals as a junior. He scored four goals as a senior, including a goal in the NCAAs.
New England will resume its season Thursday.
