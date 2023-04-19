Hunter Cattoor has accomplished quite a bit in his Virginia Tech basketball career.

He played such a big part in the Hokies' 2022 ACC tournament championship that he was named the tournament most valuable player.

He has played in two NCAA Tournaments.

He has scored 1,076 career points.

So it would have been understandable if the guard had decided that four seasons at Virginia Tech was enough and it was time to turn pro.

But Cattoor isn't ready to close the door on his Virginia Tech career just yet.

"Winning another ACC championship, making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament — I feel like there's a lot more on the table for us to accomplish," Cattoor said Wednesday on a video conference. "I'm ready to get to work and see where we can go."

Cattoor had announced Tuesday night that he was returning to Virginia Tech for his fifth and final college season. He will be using the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is my second home," he said Wednesday. "I grew up here — I came here as an 18-year-old. Now I'm going to be 23 at the end of this year."

Cattoor, who made a team-high 78 3-pointers as a senior in the 2022-23 season, opted for another year with the Hokies over playing professionally overseas, taking a crack at the NBA G League or entering the transfer portal.

"I was kind of weighing all options, … trying to see what the best opportunity was," he said.

He said he did have some pro opportunities.

"I felt it was best … to come back to college for one more year," he said. "I've still got a lot more developing to do. I do think I could've gone and played [as a] professional this next year, but it doesn't hurt, coming back to college."

He hopes to improve his game next season.

"Getting more comfortable with the ball in my hands, playing off the dribble," he said. "I also want to improve on the defensive end and shooting. … I've been a good shooter for my whole career, but at the end of the day I feel like there's still another level in me."

Of course, in this era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, college athletes don't have to wait until they turn pro to make money.

"Obviously, NIL's a bonus — plays somewhat of a factor [in his decision]," Cattoor said. "I'd be lying if I said it didn't."

Cattoor was not a slam dunk to return to the Hokies, though.

"I was going back and forth," he said. "There were some days where I had made up my mind on one decision and the next day it flipped. … I just wanted to be at peace with my decision."

Cattoor is so close to Tech coach Mike Young that he eats lunch with Young in Young's office three or four times a week.

"What [it] came down to … was the relationships here," Cattoor said. "Being here for four years and kind of knowing what I was going to get out of this year with the coaching staff and kind of having unfinished business. We didn't have the year we wanted to have last year, so [I wanted to] come back and kind of leave my mark and go off on a good note.

"Knowing these guys the last four years, … with a lot of unknowns out in the world, … I just wanted to stay true to the guys that have been loyal to me."

After making the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022, the 19-15 Hokies had to settle for an NIT bid this year.

"Not being able to be in the NCAA Tournament and watching it on TV kind of made me sick to my stomach," Cattoor said.

He talked to Young while making his decision, as well as family and friends.

Cattoor's decision is great news for the Hokies. He missed four games in his senior season with a fractured elbow — and Tech lost them all. In February, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas called Cattoor "one of the best players in the league.”

Cattoor averaged 10.8 points, 34.2 minutes, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists as a senior. He led the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (42.4%). He also was the team’s top perimeter defender.

He averaged 10 points and made a team-high 83 3-pointers as a junior. He had 31 points and seven 3-pointers in the team’s win over Duke in the title game of the 2022 ACC tournament.

Cattoor needs only 17 more 3-pointers to break the Tech career record of 267 that was set by A.D. Vassallo. Cattoor is currently in fifth on the Tech all-time list with 251.

Sean Pedulla, a returning starter at point guard, will also be back next season. So will guard Rodney Rice, who showed promise during an injury-plagued freshman season, and guard MJ Collins, who started 16 games as a freshman. Other returning players include Lynn Kidd; Mylyjael Poteat; John Camden; and Patrick Wessler, who was redshirted as a freshman.

Tech will be adding Old Dominion graduate transfer Mekhi Long, North Carolina transfer Tyler Nickel and signees Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young.

Virginia Tech still has one more scholarship to pass out because Grant Basile recently decided to play professionally in Italy instead of returning for his extra year of eligibility.

"We've got some young guys … that are going to have to step up this next year and then we've got some new guys that we're bringing in that I think are pretty good, too, so I'm excited," Cattoor said.

Cattoor grew up in suburban Orlando, Florida. So he is also excited about Tech's participation in the 2023 ESPN Events Invitational, which will be held Thanksgiving week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando.

Cattoor graduated last May with a bachelor’s degree in human development. He is now in a two-year master’s degree program in instructional technology, but he is not sure if he will continue with that program in the 2023-24 school year or try something else.