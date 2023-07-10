Drue Hackenberg had a “special” experience Sunday.

The Atlanta Braves chose the Virginia Tech starting pitcher in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft late Sunday night.

“It was such a special moment,” Hackenberg said Monday in a phone interview. “It’s still very surreal. It’s awesome.”

The first two rounds of the draft were held Sunday night, while Rounds 3-10 were held Monday. The 20-round draft concludes Tuesday.

Virginia Tech outfielder Jack Hurley was chosen by Arizona in the third round.

“It’s something I’ve always worked toward,” Hurley said. “To have the opportunity, it’s really special. Me and my family are really excited.”

Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery in April, Hokies pitcher Christian Worley was picked by St. Louis in the ninth round.

“Everything that I’ve worked for my whole life pretty much came true,” Worley said of getting drafted. “I’ve just got to keep working through my rehab and get ready for next season with the Cardinals. … I’m pumped.”

After Virginia catcher Kyle Teel was taken by Boston in the first round, UVa third baseman Jake Gelof was picked by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round late Sunday night.

Two more Cavaliers were drafted Monday. Pitcher Connelly Early was chosen by the Red Sox in the fifth round, while outfielder Ethan O’Donnell was chosen by Cincinnati in the sixth round. This is the first time in six years that UVa has had four players drafted in the first six rounds.

Hackenberg was taken with the 59th overall pick.

“I’m very excited and very ready,” he said.

He became the fourth member of his family to be drafted. His brother Christian was chosen in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. His brother Brandon was taken by Orlando City in the first round of the 2021 Major League Soccer draft. His brother Adam was chosen by the Chicago White Sox in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

“It’s what we wanted to do. It’s what we thought we could do,” Hackenberg said of joining his brothers as draft picks. “After we got two and then three [drafted], it was like I kind of had to do it in a way. It’s awesome to finally have that done.”

The right-hander went 10-2 with a 3.30 ERA, 87 strikeouts and 19 walks in 92 2/3 innings as a freshman in 2022. He was 5-8 with a 5.70 ERA, 99 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 1/3 innings this year.

Hackenberg had been rated the No. 150 draft prospect in the nation by Baseball America and the No. 200 prospect in the nation by MLB.com.

So was he surprised to go in the second round, instead of several rounds later?

“I wouldn’t say it was a complete surprise,” he said. “I knew I was up there in terms of talent. … Given the year [he had], of course there were doubts, which I get. … [Going in Round 2] did come as a shock a little bit, but not really.”

The Dodgers took Gelof with the 60th overall pick.

Gelof hit .321 with 23 homers and 90 RBIs as a junior this year, breaking the UVa single-season marks for homers and RBIs. He earned second-team All-America honors and All-ACC first-team honors for the second straight year. He has broken the UVa career records for homers (48) and RBIs (185).

Hurley had been rated the No. 36 draft prospect in the nation by MLB.com and the No. 38 prospect by Baseball America. But instead of getting drafted Sunday, he wound up going to Arizona with the 80th overall pick Monday.

“It was a little bit disappointing [to not get picked Sunday],” he said. “I’m not disappointed with how it ended because today was one of the best days of my life. I’m super blessed to have the opportunity to play professional baseball.”

He hit .320 with 17 homers and 49 RBIs as a Tech junior this year, when he made the All-ACC first team for the second straight year. He batted .375 with 14 homers and 55 RBIs as a sophomore last year, when he earned second-team All-America honors.

“I’m definitely ready [to turn pro],” Hurley said. “After three years at Tech, they kind of groomed me into a professional baseball player.”

Worley was taken by St. Louis with the 275th overall pick. He pitched in only five games as a Tech junior this year because he suffered a fully torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching arm. He has not pitched since March.

“The Cardinals took a chance on me. They believe in me,” Worley said. “I’m ready to roll as soon as I get healthy.”

He went 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA, 15 strikeouts and two walks in 10 innings this year. He was 1-0 with one save, a 5.06 ERA, 34 strikeouts and eight walks in 21 1/3 innings in 2022.

Worley hopes to return to pitching in September or October.

Early went to Boston with the 151st overall pick. The Army transfer went 12-3 with a 3.09 ERA, 100 strikeouts and 23 walks in 87 1/3 innings as a UVa junior this year. The left-hander tied the UVa single-season record for wins. He earned first-team All-America honors.

O’Donnell was taken by the Reds with the 168th overall pick. The Northwestern transfer hit .354 with 13 homers, 71 runs scored, 18 stolen bases and 57 RBIs as a UVa junior this year, earning All-ACC first-team honors. He also won a Gold Glove Award.

Virginia Tech signee Brady Smith, a pitcher from Grainger High School in Tennessee, was taken by the Dodgers in the third round.