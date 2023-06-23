Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts and Virginia's Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin did not get drafted Thursday night, but their quests to make an NBA team are not over.

Mutts has agreed to play for the summer-league team of the Sacramento Kings, according to tweets from Bryan Kalbrosky of USA Today and Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com. The Kings will host the six-team California Classic Summer League in early July before playing in the Las Vegas Summer League later that month.

Mutts averaged 13.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists this year, which was his sixth and final year of college. A good showing in the summer leagues could land him an invitation to Sacramento's preseason camp or another NBA team's camp.

Clark will join the summer league team of the Utah Jazz, according to a tweet from Tony Jones of The Athletic. Utah will host the four-team Salt Lake City Summer League in early July before playing in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Clark averaged 10.7 points and 5.4 assists this year, which was his fifth and final year of college.

Franklin has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, according to a tweet from Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com. An Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year, nonguaranteed contract for the NBA minimum salary. Denver will have the option before the regular season of changing his contract to a two-way contract, enabling Franklin to shuffle back and forth between the Nuggets and their NBA G League affiliate in Michigan. If the Nuggets waive him from their roster but still want him on their G League team, they would have to pay him a bonus.

Franklin, who will no doubt be on Denver's team in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaged 12.4 points and made 62 3-pointers as a senior this year.

The two-round NBA Draft was held Thursday night. Fifty-eight players were chosen, including five from the ACC.

Duke freshman center Dereck Lively II was taken with the 12th overall pick by Oklahoma City, which then traded his rights to Dallas.

Duke freshman guard Dariq Whitehead also went in the first round. He was chosen by Brooklyn with the 22nd overall pick.

Clemson's Hunter Tyson was chosen in the second round by Oklahoma City with the 37th overall pick.

Miami's Jordan Miller was taken in the second round by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 48th overall pick, while Miami's Isaiah Wong went in the second round to Indiana with the 55th overall pick.