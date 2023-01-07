N.C. State hands Virginia Tech 4th straight loss

BLACKSBURG — Hunter Cattoor was not back in action Saturday night.

And the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team was not back to its winning ways.

North Carolina State fended off the Hokies 73-69 at Cassell Coliseum, handing Tech its fourth consecutive defeat.

Virginia Tech fell to 11-5 overall and 1-4 in the ACC. Virginia Tech is tied for 12th place in the 15-team conference.

N.C. State (13-4, 3-3), which was coming off an 84-60 home thrashing of nationally ranked Duke, jumped to a 13-2 lead Saturday and led the rest of the way.

All four losses in the Tech skid have been close shaves. Tech fell 70-65 in overtime at Boston College on Dec. 21 and fell 77-75 last weekend at Wake Forest. Tech suffered a 68-65 home loss to Clemson on Wednesday night.

Cattoor, a senior who starts at guard, missed his third straight game with a bruised elbow. He watched the game from the bench in sweats. Cattoor was hurt late in the second half of the team’s overtime loss at BC.

State led 65-54 with 1:10 to go, but Tech answered with an 8-0 run.

Darius Maddox made two free throws to cut the lead to 65-56.

After Justyn Mutts stole the ball from Casey Morsell, Maddox buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 65-59 with 55.5 seconds to go. After Mutts stole the ball from Terquavion Smith, Maddox drained another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 65-62 with 47.9 seconds left.

Jarkel Joiner made two free throws to extend the lead to 67-62 with 38.8 seconds left.

Sean Pedulla made a layup to cut the lead to 67-64 with 31.9 seconds to go.

Greg Gantt made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 68-64. After a Pedulla turnover, Joiner made two free throws for a 70-64 lead with 22.9 seconds to go.

Maddox drained another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 70-67 with 15.4 seconds to go.

Joiner made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 71-67 with 11.5 seconds left.

Pedulla made two free throws to cut the lead to 71-69 with 7.7 seconds left.

Smith made two free throws to extend the lead to 73-69 with 6.0 seconds left.

Pedulla missed a 3-pointer in the waning seconds.

Pedulla had 19 points for Tech. Maddox had 16 points and four 3-pointers.

Hokies coach Mike Young had opted for a bigger lineup than usual in the first two games Cattoor missed, with center Lynn Kidd replacing Cattoor in the lineup. Grant Basile and Mutts started at the forward spots in those games.

Young went back to a smaller lineup Saturday. Freshman guard MJ Collins started in place of Cattoor, while Kidd returned to his reserve role. Basile went back to center and Mutts went back to power forward.

Kidd had a career-high points 14 off the bench Saturday, including 12 points in the first half.

Collins had six points in his starting debut.

Smith scored 22 points for State. Morsell tallied 21 points and Joiner added 15.

Down 51-40 with 11:07 remaining, Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run to get back in the game.

Pedulla sank a 3-pointer to start the run and cut the lead to 51-43 with 10:43 remaining. Pedulla made two free throws to cut the lead to 51-45. After a Pedulla steal, Mutts dunked to cut the lead to 51-47 with 9:14 left.

After DJ Burns scored to extend the lead to 53-47, Mylyjael Poteat made one of two free throws to cut the deficit to 53-48.

Joiner scored to extend the lead to 55-48. But Pedulla made a layup to cut the deficit to 55-50 with 6:45 left.

After Joiner scored to extend the lead to 57-50, Maddox scored to cut the lead to 57-52 with 4:32 to go.

Smith made two free throws to extend the lead to 59-52. But Collins scored to cut the deficit to 59-54 with 3:27 left.

Joiner made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 60-54 with 3:08 to go.

After Maddox missed a 3-pointer, Smith made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 61-54 with 2:10 remaining.

After a Pedulla miss, Joiner made two free throws to extend the lead to 63-54 with 1:45 left.

After Joiner stole the ball from Pedulla, Smith scored to extend the cushion to 65-54 with 1:10 to go.

Tech shot 45.3% from the field and was just 5 of 18 from 3-point range.

N.C. State scored the first five points of the game and led the rest of the way. State sank three 3-pointers to help it build a 13-2 lead with 16:56 to go in the first half.

Virginia Tech cut the lead to 29-22 with 4:06 left in the half, but N.C. State scored the final seven points of the half to build a 36-22 halftime cushion.

The Wolfpack shot 45.5% from the field in the first half to Virginia Tech’s 37.5%. Kidd was 6 of 7 from the field in that half, but the rest of the team was 3 of 17.

North Carolina State was 4 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half, while Virginia Tech was 1 of 8 (12.5%).