N.C. State-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Women’s Basketball

Sunday

No. 3 N.C. State at No. 23 Virginia Tech

6 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

Notes: Sunday is the regular-season finale for ACC teams. Virginia Tech is tied for third place with Notre Dame, with North Carolina in fifth at 12-5. The Hokies will be seeded anywhere from No. 3 to No. 5 in the ACC tournament this week, depending on the outcome of Sunday's games. Notre Dame hosts Louisville on Sunday, while UNC hosts Duke. The Hokies will clinch a top-four seed and a double bye in the tournament with a win Sunday. If Virginia Tech loses Sunday, the Hokies need UNC to also lose Sunday in order for Tech to still get a top-four seed and a double bye. … Two of the better centers in the nation will square off in this game. Tech's Elizabeth Kitley averages 17.7 points and 10.3 rebounds, while her good friend and former AAU teammate Elissa Cunane averages 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds. … State beat the Hokies 51-45 last month. Georgia Amoore was the only Hokie to score in double figures in that game. Kitley was 3 of 13 from the field, while Aisha Sheppard was 3 of 12. Tech shot just 29.3% from the field. … State is 24-2 in the series. Tech beat State in overtime in Blacksburg last season, although Cunane missed that game. … This is the first time the teams are meeting when both are ranked. … State has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament, but a win Sunday would give State the outright ACC regular-season title. … Both teams have already broken their respective program records for most ACC wins in a season. … Sheppard, Emily Lytle and Chloe Brooks will be honored in a pregame Senior Day ceremony.