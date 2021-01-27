N.C. State-Virginia Tech women's basketball preview capsule

Notes: These teams are meeting for the second time in five days. The Wolfpack beat the visiting Hokies 89-87 on Sunday. The Hokies led 73-59 with 8:19 to go and had an 81-70 lead with 4:20 left. State had not played since Jan. 3 because of a COVID-19 pause. … State made 14 3-pointers in Sunday's win — tied for the third-best total in its history. … State played Sunday without center Elissa Cunane, who was a third-team All-American last season, because of COVID-19 protocols. She averages a team-high 16.2 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds. Tech center Elizabeth Kitley took advantage of Cunane's absence, scorching the State defense for 30 points. Kitley also grabbed 13 rebounds. Cunane is not expected to play Thursday, either. … Even without Cunane, State still had three players score at least 20 points Sunday. … Tech has lost seven of its last eight games. Six of those losses have been by six points or fewer. … State, one of five unbeaten teams left in Division I women's basketball, has beaten Tech seven straight times. … Aisha Sheppard averages 18.9 points for Tech, while Kitley averages 18.4 points.