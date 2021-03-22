NCAA champ Baylor poses stern test for Virginia Tech women

The Hokies (15-9) have never faced Baylor before, but they are used to hanging with elite teams this year.

Louisville, which is a No. 2 seed in the NCAAs, rallied to beat Tech 71-67 on Jan. 7.

North Carolina State, which is a No. 1 seed, beat the Hokies 89-87 on Jan. 24. Tech upset State 83-71 in overtime four days later, although State was without center Elissa Cunane for both January meetings. Cunane and the Wolfpack beat Tech 68-55 in the ACC quarterfinals.

"The fact that we played extremely well against those two teams allows us the thought that if we come in and we do what we're supposed to, we'll give ourselves a chance to win [Tuesday]," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "It gives you confidence.

"We have to go in … with confidence. When we play N.C. State and we play Louisville, … we felt like we could win the basketball game. If we go into this game hoping or not thinking we can win, you don't have a chance."

Baylor will have to try to contain Kitley, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who had 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Tech's first-round win over Marquette.