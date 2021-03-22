NCAA champ Baylor poses stern test for Virginia Tech women

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team is trying to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.
But its next foe is seeking to reach its 12th straight Sweet 16 — and win its second straight NCAA title.
The seventh-seeded Hokies will face second-seeded and fifth-ranked Baylor at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a second-round NCAA tournament game at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas.
Baylor (26-2) is the reigning NCAA champ, having captured its third NCAA championship when the tournament was last held in 2019.
"This field is wide-open for a national championship," Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said Monday on a video conference. "For the first time ... maybe in my career of coaching, those [seed] numbers in front of a school's name mean absolutely nothing. Because it's wide-open, our motto is, 'Why not us again?’"
The Bears boast Big 12 player of the year NaLyssa Smith and All-Big 12 second-team picks DiDi Richards and Moon Ursin. All three played in the 2019 NCAA final.
"We want to defend [the title]. … We are, and we want to continue to be, ... champions. So why not go get it again?" Ursin said. "We have the potential."
The Bears swept the Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles.
"I don't think we're scared at all," Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said. "We're more excited."
The Hokies (15-9) have never faced Baylor before, but they are used to hanging with elite teams this year.
Louisville, which is a No. 2 seed in the NCAAs, rallied to beat Tech 71-67 on Jan. 7.
North Carolina State, which is a No. 1 seed, beat the Hokies 89-87 on Jan. 24. Tech upset State 83-71 in overtime four days later, although State was without center Elissa Cunane for both January meetings. Cunane and the Wolfpack beat Tech 68-55 in the ACC quarterfinals.
"The fact that we played extremely well against those two teams allows us the thought that if we come in and we do what we're supposed to, we'll give ourselves a chance to win [Tuesday]," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "It gives you confidence.
"We have to go in … with confidence. When we play N.C. State and we play Louisville, … we felt like we could win the basketball game. If we go into this game hoping or not thinking we can win, you don't have a chance."
Baylor will have to try to contain Kitley, a 6-foot-5 sophomore who had 23 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Tech's first-round win over Marquette.
"We've not faced a player like Kitley in our league," Mulkey said. "We had [ex-Baylor star] Lauren Cox, who was about her size, every day in practice for the last four years.
"But [Kitley is] a tremendous talent — faces you up, has a step-back move."
Will Baylor double-team Kitley, as Marquette and so many other foes have done?
"Double-teaming her will expose other positions," Mulkey said. "Marquette, they tried to double-team her and she just about picked them apart with her passing."
Baylor leads the nation in field-goal percentage defense (31.8%).
"The majority of our practices will be spent without a basketball in our hand because I just believe that defense in all sports is so crucial," Mulkey said.
Brooks wants to control the speed of the game and not play an "uptempo, free-flowing style" against the Baylor defense.
"We have to set our cuts up a little bit stronger because they're so athletic, they're so physical," Brooks said.
Tech will likely need more production from All-ACC guard Aisha Sheppard than it has gotten from her lately if it is to pull off the upset.
Sheppard suffered a sprained ankle in the Feb. 28 regular-season finale and re-injured the ankle in an ACC tournament win on March 4. She was held to six points in an ACC quarterfinal loss on March 5. She was held to seven points against Marquette.
"She's not 100%, … but … she shot the ball extremely well [in practice Monday]," Brooks said. "I think you'll see a different person [Tuesday]."
The Hokies average 9.5 3-pointers, but they made only four 3-pointers against Marquette.
"It'll come back," Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said. "We still had those looks; we just weren't making them."
Baylor isn't worried about guarding Tech's shooters.
"We're the best defensive team in the country, so whether that's inside, outside, I think that we can do it all," Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington said.
The Bears also lead the nation in rebounding margin (outrebounding foes by 19.4 rebounds per game).
"They're tremendous athletes. They leap out of the gym," Mulkey said of her players.
Brooks is worried about the Bears grabbing too many offensive rebounds.
"Everybody's going to have to get in there and box out," he said.
Tech is also concerned about Baylor's transition game.
Smith, a 6-2 junior forward who made the Associated Press All-America first team, averages 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds.
"Her athleticism is off the charts," Brooks said.
Ursin, a senior guard, averages 12.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. Queen Egbo, a 6-3 junior center, averages 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds.