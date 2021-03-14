NCAA committee chairman Mitch Barnhart on Virginia Tech being a No. 10 seed

I asked NCAA tournament selection committee chairman Mitch Barnhart (the Kentucky athletic director) why Virginia Tech was only a No. 10 seed for the NCAA Tournament.
After all, the Hokies (15-6) were ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll last week and finished third in the ACC standings.
"They had a couple of pauses, but they were able to complete 21 games. Their strength of record was really good at 39," Barnhart said on an NCAA teleconference Sunday night. "They had a couple of wins in Quad 1; one of those was early on in the season against Villanova.
"Down the stretch, they had a hard time getting games in, especially late. And that was difficult for them, I'm sure.
"But at the end of the day, we felt like they were worthy of being in the field. And when you match them up and you scrub them against the other people in the tournament, it was sort of where they landed.
"They had three wins against teams in the tournament (Virginia, Villanova and Clemson), and that was one of the things that helped get them into the tournament. And then obviously we used some of the predictives to find a place to seed them."
Tech endured two long layoffs because of COVID-19 concerns. Tech has played only three games since Feb. 6, losing two of them.
So did the pauses affect Tech in being only a No. 10 seed?
"It didn't give them as many opportunities, so we had to evaluate what we had in front of us," Barnhart said.
"You had three losses in the second quad (No. 34 Georgia Tech at home, No. 34 Penn State at home, and at No. 100 Pitt).
They did fine with the opportunities that they had. I'm sure they wish they'd had more of them. But I think the committee fairly evaluated that they were a worthy tournament team."
Tech was only No. 48 in the NCAA's final NET rankings (including Sunday's games). Tech went 2-3 against Quad 1 foes, per the NET rankings, and 3-3 against Quad 2 foes.
The Hokies finished only No. 50 in Ken Pomeroy's efficiency rankings.
In the overall seed list emailed by the NCAA to the media earlier tonight, Tech was listed as the No. 37 overall seed. But that was an incorrect version of the list. Tech was actually the No. 38 overall seed, it was announced on the conference call and in a revised list that was emailed to the media later in the night.