NCAA committee chairman Mitch Barnhart on Virginia Tech being a No. 10 seed

I asked NCAA tournament selection committee chairman Mitch Barnhart (the Kentucky athletic director) why Virginia Tech was only a No. 10 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

After all, the Hokies (15-6) were ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll last week and finished third in the ACC standings.

"They had a couple of pauses, but they were able to complete 21 games. Their strength of record was really good at 39," Barnhart said on an NCAA teleconference Sunday night. "They had a couple of wins in Quad 1; one of those was early on in the season against Villanova.

"Down the stretch, they had a hard time getting games in, especially late. And that was difficult for them, I'm sure.

"But at the end of the day, we felt like they were worthy of being in the field. And when you match them up and you scrub them against the other people in the tournament, it was sort of where they landed.

"They had three wins against teams in the tournament (Virginia, Villanova and Clemson), and that was one of the things that helped get them into the tournament. And then obviously we used some of the predictives to find a place to seed them."