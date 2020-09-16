NCAA Division I Council delays start date for basketball season to Nov. 25

The Division I men’s and women’s basketball season will be getting a late start because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NCAA Division I Council decided Wednesday that the start date for this season will be Nov. 25. The start date was pushed back from Nov. 10, so a number of previously scheduled games will either have to be canceled or rescheduled.

Waiting until the day before Thanksgiving to start the season means that fewer games will be played while students are still on campuses around the country, and thus the risk of COVID-19 spread will hopefully be reduced.

“A later start date makes sense. I’m comfortable with that,” Tech coach Mike Young said Wednesday in a phone interview.

Many schools plan to send their students home for Thanksgiving and not bring them back to campus until January because of the pandemic. According to the NCAA, at least 75% of Division I schools will have concluded either the fall semester or in-person classes for the fall semester by Nov. 25.

Basketball teams will be no doubt be playing fewer nonleague games than usual this season because of both the later start date and because of pandemic-related concerns regarding testing, travel and budgets. But the council recommended that teams play a minimum of four nonconference games.