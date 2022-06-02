NCAA Regional Notebook: Gonzaga has something to prove

BLACKSBURG — Gonzaga University is known across the country because of its powerhouse men's basketball program.

But the Spokane, Washington, school plays other sports, too.

The Gonzaga baseball team will meet Columbia at 1 p.m. Friday to open a four-team NCAA regional at Virginia Tech.

"Every airport we go to, we walk through and people are like, 'Oh, you guys on the basketball team?’ Because we have some pretty tall players on our team and we're wearing Gonzaga stuff," pitcher Gabriel Hughes said Thursday. "Every time we have to be like, 'No, we're not. We're the baseball team.’

"That just kind of plays into a little chip that we have on our shoulder, trying to prove that we're not just a basketball school. We have other sports. We do really well in other sports."

Coach Mark Machtolf was surprised his team was sent to the Blacksburg Regional. He figured there was a 90% chance the team would be sent to Stanford's regional or Oregon State's regional.

Gonzaga (36-17) made the cross-country trip Wednesday.

"The flights were so bad that we ended up chartering," Machtolf said. "We got here in 3 hours and 40 minutes, so it was not bad at all."

Gonzaga will need to adjust to being in a different time zone.

"We've played on the road a lot this year and came out with some big victories. And so we're pretty comfortable coming here with the time change and everything that's against us," infielder Connor Coballes said.

Wait, what is going against the Zags?

"Time change, weather. It's a lot warmer here … and [more] humid than it is back home," Coballes said. "It's just another thing that we're going to overcome."

The Zags played just 16 home games this season. They own marquee road wins over Oregon State and Oklahoma State.

"Our first six series this year were on the road, so at this point I think it's safe to say we're pretty comfortable playing on the road," Hughes said. "Because of the weather in Spokane, we embrace going on the road to face teams around the country."

West Coast Conference regular-season champ Gonzaga is ranked No. 10 by Baseball America and No. 14 by D1Baseball.com.

This is Gonzaga's second straight year in the NCAAs.

"It's definitely a bigger stage than a normal conference series, a conference tournament," Hughes said. "Having been on the stage already, it's definitely going to help us in our focus, in our preparation."

Hughes (8-2) will start on Friday. William Kempner (2-1, 0.81 ERA) will start Saturday against Virginia Tech or Wright State.

Columbia glad to be back on field

This would have been a special season for Ivy League champ Columbia even if the team had not made the NCAAs.

The Lions played only eight games in 2020 before the season was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike most teams, Columbia did not return to action last year. The Ivy League opted not to play sports in the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic.

So the Lions (30-16) were happy to be back on the diamond this season.

"We're all really excited to be out here. We had two years taken away from us," senior outfielder Joshua Solomon said. "A lot of emotions … were built up over those two years. … I wouldn't say there was a lot of anger, but I think a lot of disappointment. And that kind of pushed guys to work a lot harder."

Virginia Tech is the top seed in this four-team regional, with Gonzaga the second seed, Columbia the third seed and Wright State the fourth seed.

"Our group was rewarded with a 3 seed. … It's a credit to them," Lions coach Brett Boretti said. "We've been away from it longer than most. … To be able to come back and put the year together that we have, it's a credit to our guys."

Boretti said the team has exceeded his expectations.

"More than half the team, this is their first experience playing Division I baseball because of the situation we were under," he said.

Noteworthy grad

Wright State, which will face Virginia Tech on Friday, is the alma mater of Virginia Tech men's basketball newcomer Grant Basile.

Basile, a two-time All-Horizon League second-team pick, announced last month that he would be joining the Hokies as a graduate transfer.

"He went to Wright State for four years, so I think he's still rooting for us a little," Wright State outfielder Julian Greenwell said.

