NCAA regional notebook: St. Francis does not want to get overwhelmed at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's opponent in an NCAA softball regional Friday is not lacking in NCAA tournament experience.

St. Francis (Pennsylvania), which earned an automatic NCAA bid as the Northeast Conference champ, will be playing in its fifth straight NCAA tournament.

But the Red Flash (37-16), which will face the Hokies at 2 p.m. at Tech Softball Park, are just 1-8 in the NCAAs since making their tournament debut in 2017.

"For us, it's going to be [about] maintaining our confidence, riding the high that we had getting into the tournament to begin with, … and not letting the moment get too big," Red Flash coach Jessica O'Donnell said Thursday.

"When you start looking at the stands and start thinking about all the fans, … it can get a little overwhelming. But I think totally staying in the moment and doing what we did to get here to begin with is going to be key."

The Red Flash went 0-2 at a regional at Texas last year, falling 12-0 to Texas and 7-0 to Oregon.

"We were a really young team last year heading into regionals," said Mekenzie Saban, who is batting .428 for St. Francis. "Our team is pretty experienced now, with most of us having been to a regional. … Instead of going in there and having the first few innings [be] like an 'Oh wow’ situation, it's going to be 'Let's go!’ right from the jump."

Tech won't be the first major-conference foe that St. Francis has played this year. The Red Flash lost 2-0 at Clemson, fell 2-1 at Penn State and lost 3-1 at Pittsburgh.

But O'Donnell is worried about Tech pitchers Keely Rochard and Emma Lemley.

"Their pitching is outstanding. … It's tough to prepare for," she said. "We haven't seen that caliber of pitching, the riseball, so much this year."

This has been a challenging season for the Red Flash. O'Donnell said that on the first day of practice, three of her players "were involved in a pretty serious head-on car accident."

"One of them, they actually didn't think was going to make it through the night," O'Donnell said. "One of them couldn't even make the trip [to Tech] because she's still recovering from that accident.

"So that really kind of shook us."

Familiar face steering Miami of Ohio

Miami of Ohio, which will face Kentucky in Friday's other game in the Blacksburg Regional, is steered by former Hokies assistant Kirin Kumar.

Kumar was one of Tech coach Pete D'Amour's assistants in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

"I always knew that when I got the job here [at Tech] that we would eventually host regionals," Kumar said. "It's pretty awesome that I'm here in different colors, going to be against them. It's exciting to be back and seeing a lot of familiar faces."

Kumar is in her second season at the helm of the RedHawks. She also guided her team to the NCAAs last year.

"She knows the game as well as anybody," D'Amour said. "I knew she'd be a head coach someday and I knew she'd be good at it."

This year, the RedHawks (39-15-1) have beaten Kentucky and Michigan and have lost to Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Texas and Alabama.

"We made our schedule tough for a reason, … so that when this moment came again, we were ready for it," Miami pitcher Courtney Vierstra said.

Losses don't worry Kentucky coach

Kentucky (35-17) has lost to both Miami of Ohio and Virginia Tech this year. But Wildcats coach Rachel Lawson said that does not worry her.

"When you're in the SEC, you don't really worry about winning or losing because you know whether you won or you lost, the very next day you've got to come out and you've got to bring your 'A’ game," Lawson said. "So you don't really think about what happened in the past."

Fifteenth-ranked Kentucky has beaten Arizona and Michigan in nonleague play and has defeated Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Arkansas in SEC play.

"You have to be willing to put your neck out, play a great schedule," Lawson said. "Hopefully that pays off in the postseason."'

Kentucky won its NCAA regional last year before falling to Alabama in a super regional.

"Not one pitcher on my staff [this year] really has any significant postseason experience, so that makes us a lot different than last year where the starters … had a lot of experience," Lawson said. "With that said, I believe our offense is tremendous. … We have a lot more power."

