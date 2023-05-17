BLACKSBURG — Friday's NCAA softball tournament game between Virginia Tech and Boston University will offer quite a contrast in styles.

The Hokies have belted 97 homers this year — tops in NCAA Division I.

Boston University has smacked 20.

"Total polar opposite," Terriers coach Ashley Waters said in a phone interview of her team in comparison to Tech. "They obviously have a lot of power and depth in their lineup. One swing can certainly change a game for them. We have certain people in our lineup that can do that. However, we're used to kind of generating things in terms of single, single, moving people [over]."

The 24th-ranked Hokies (37-18) will meet the 25th-ranked Terriers (51-8) at 2 p.m. Friday in a four-team, double-elimination NCAA regional at the University of Georgia.

To Virginia Tech coach Pete D'Amour, home runs are the key to beating teams with great pitchers.

"[Increasing the homer totals] has been a goal of ours for the last couple years," D'Amour said Tuesday before practice. "I looked at [two-time defending NCAA champ] Oklahoma last year, and that's who everybody's trying to beat, and I think Oklahoma scored less than five runs maybe six times last year … and they scored eight runs or more 40 times.

"You have to have the ability to … make your swings count against upper-tier pitching. So you can't go against [UCLA ace] Megan Faraimo and expect to score 10 runs on 15 hits. It's not going to happen. Power is where this game's going and that's where we have to go."

Tech hit 60 homers in 2021 and 66 homers last year. The team reached the Super Regionals both years.

Did D'Amour tell this year's team to try to hit more homers?

"There's never a time that I say, 'We're going to hit 10 home runs today.’ It's just, 'Let's hit the ball hard in the air and see what happens,’" D'Amour said. "It's not that simple, but in the game it has to be simple. There's a lot of stuff happening when [Clemson ace] Valerie Cagle is throwing 74 [mph] at you. To think, 'Well, I've got to do this, this and this,’ no. Hit the ball hard in the air."

Hokies slugger Bre Peck has hit 16 homers this year — just four fewer than Boston University's entire team.

But just because Boston University has not belted a ton of homers does not mean the Patriot League champ is not dangerous at bat.

The Terriers lead Division I with 33 triples.

"We always try to look for that extra base," Waters said. "That's resulted in a lot of triples for us this year."

Boston University does not only have more triples than Tech (which has nine) but also more stolen bases (73 to Tech's 48), doubles (75 to Tech's 65) and runs (332 to Tech's 329).

BU ranks eighth nationally with a .328 batting average. Tech is batting .297.

"We have some really dynamic hitters," Waters said. "We do have gap-to-gap power and the ability to obviously run. … [It's about] trying to find the holes in the defense and trying to push things to the outfield to try to take two bases. We're definitely a pretty aggressive offense in a sense of trying to move people. A lot of hit-and-runs, a lot of bunt-and-runs.

"We tell our kids, 'If you hit the ball in the outfield, don't look for just a single. Try to push it to a double. If you hit a double, try to push it to a triple.’"

With its 97 home runs, Virginia Tech has tied the 2019 squad — D'Amour's first Tech squad — for the most homers in school history.

"You've got to emphasize the right things," D'Amour said. "You've got to emphasize swinging the bat hard. You've got to emphasize being in sequence. You've got to emphasize swinging at good pitches. You've got to emphasize being OK [with] hitting the ball in the air. There's a lot of things that go into it. It's not just, 'Let's just go out and hit home runs in batting practice.’ Everybody can do that."

Peck is one of five Hokies who have reached double digits in homers this year, along with Addy Greene (14), Emma Ritter (12), Jayme Bailey (12) and Cameron Fagan (11). Peck is a sophomore, while Greene, Ritter and Fagan are juniors. Bailey is a fifth-year senior.

"I knew we had power in the fall, so it's not surprising," D'Amour said of the team's home-run total. "You've got three kids that are juniors right now that have double-digit homers. They've been in our program for three years now. So it's not by accident."

Only one Hokie reached double figures in homers last year — Peck, who hit 11.

"We had the ability with some of these kids to hit more, and it's just [about] emphasizing the right things," D'Amour said. "That's kind of what we did in the fall."

But D'Amour did not spend time mulling over how many more homers he could draw out of each player.

"I've done that a lot in my career, project how many a kid will hit, and it never comes to fruition," he said. "It's more about putting them into position to hit the homers."

Tech is the No. 2 seed in this regional, with BU the No. 3 seed. Georgia is the top seed in the regional, with North Carolina Central the fourth seed.

Boston University does not play in a league as good as the ACC, but it does boast a 2-0 nonleague win over nationally ranked Baylor.

"[Friday's game is] going to come down to us being able to kind of generate runs but also fend off that big hit, that big swing from Virginia Tech," Waters said.