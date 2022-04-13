NCAA title a 'mic drop' for Virginia Tech's Lindsey Butler

BLACKSBURG — Lindsey Butler needed a pep talk at the NCAA indoor track and field championships last month.

So she gave herself one.

The Virginia Tech junior had felt fine while running in the prelims of the 800 meters on March 11 in Birmingham, Alabama. But after the race, she felt pain in her right foot. She assumed it was a bad cramp. But the pain did not go away. And the final of the 800 was the very next night.

She spent the day of the final icing her foot, getting the foot massaged — and limping.

"I went into warmups saying, 'Well, it's not broken, so we've just got to push through it,’" she said last week. "But as I was progressing through the warmup and the pain was getting worse, I was really starting to talk myself out of it.

"Three minutes leading up to the gun, I kind of in my head had said, 'I'm dropping out after the first lap. I can't do this.’"

But as she approached the starting line and waited there for about 90 seconds, she decided not to give up on her title dreams.

"I kind of realized on the line that I'd already talked myself out of it. I kind of snapped out of the mindset and I said, 'I'll listen to my body and if it gets worse, that's the sign. But if I can manage it, I'll be OK,’" she said.

"It was hurting the first lap. And then somehow, settling in past the first lap, it just completely went away."

She won the final with a facility-record time of 2 minutes, 1.37 seconds, becoming only the second woman in ACC history to ever win the NCAA indoor crown in the 800.

"I really hate losing," she said. "I love winning."

But the limping continued. So in late March, she had an MRI exam.

The injury turned out to be an advanced stress reaction. Her foot is now in a walking boot. The four-time All-American will miss the entire outdoor track and field season, and won't compete for the Hokies again until the fall.

"So the NCAAs was a mic drop for me [for the rest of the school year]," Butler said. "I didn't realize it at the time. It was great that I did what I did and I pushed through it.

"It makes me … appreciate [the title] more."

'Pretty devastating'

Butler is a two-time ACC champion in the 800, but she is not the only ACC champ in her family.

Her father, Bill Butler, was an All-American pole vaulter for Maryland. He won the 1984 ACC outdoor title in the pole vault.

But Lindsey never competed in the pole vault while growing up in Corning, New York.

"She could have been a really good pole vaulter," her father said.

Lindsey wanted to be different from her father, so she turned her attention to lacrosse. So although she started off as a jumper and hurdler for her high school indoor track and field team, she used to play lacrosse in the spring.

She hoped to play lacrosse for William and Mary. One night in the fall of her junior year, she awaited a call from the William and Mary coach about a preferred admissions slot at the university. The call never came. Butler said that when she called the coach the next day, she discovered the coach had called a wrong number and no one had answered. Butler said the coach then awarded the slot to someone else.

"It was pretty devastating," Butler said. "But good things fall apart so better things can happen. So I'm so grateful that it turned out the way it did."

One of the coaches on her high school track and field team promised her she could have a college track and field career instead — but as a runner, not a jumper or hurdler. So she gave up lacrosse and spent her final two years of high school running both indoor and outdoor track.

The summer after her junior year, she reached out to ACC track and field coaches. She heard back that summer from Tech cross country and distance coach Eric Johannigmeier, who thought she had potential as a middle-distance runner. Other schools contacted her in the fall of her senior year after she began shining in cross country.

Butler verbally committed to Tech that fall, reaping a partial scholarship offer. She has since been upgraded to a full grant.

'Focused individual'

The 5-foot-9, 135-pound Butler also runs cross country for Tech. Johannigmeier requires the 800 runners to moonlight in cross country to help them build endurance.

"Making people run 5K and 6K when they know their place on the track is the 800 is very character-building and it makes you really tough," said Butler, who finished 15th at the ACC cross country championships last fall. "It's just been the game changer for me."

As a freshman, Butler took fifth in the 800 at the 2020 ACC indoor championships. Butler would have competed in the distance medley relay at the 2020 NCAA indoor championships, but that meet and the entire outdoor season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID gave [her] time to look back and … think, 'Do I just want to be fifth place in the ACC or do I want to do something bigger than that?’" Butler said. "It changes the mindset where you start working harder."

As a sophomore, she won the 800 at the ACC indoor championships with a time of 2:01.96 and took fourth at the NCAA indoor championships with a time of 2:02.15.

"The 800 is a pretty good mix of speed and endurance," Johannigmeier said. "She is really naturally gifted in her speed and her endurance, so it kind of makes it a perfect fit."

Last spring, Butler took second in the 800 at the ACC outdoor championships and finished sixth at the NCAA outdoor meet.

Tech hosted the ACC indoor championships two months ago. Butler won another ACC title in the 800 with a time of 2:01.23, not only breaking her own school record but also the meet and Rector Field House records. It was the ninth-best time in collegiate history.

She also ran the anchor leg — the mile — to help Tech win gold in the distance medley relay at that meet. She helped Tech tie Duke for the ACC women's team title.

"It was a pretty awesome weekend," she said.

The NCAA meet was pretty awesome, too, especially considering her injury.

"When she was coming up to the starting line, I could tell her foot was bothering her," Butler's father said. "I put my head down and I told my wife [in the stands], 'This does not look good.’

"To pull off what she did is kind of stunning. She's tough."

Butler became the first Hokie to ever win the men's or women's 800 at the NCAA indoor or outdoor meet.

"She ran a very smart race in the final because the runner from Kennesaw State went out very, very fast, … but Lindsey kind of kept her composure and put herself in position to be able to reel her in," Tech director of track and field and cross country Dave Cianelli said. "Lindsey was able to get her with about 150 meters left."

Butler was one of two Hokies to win titles at last month's NCAAs, along with pole vaulter Rachel Baxter. Tech finished sixth in the women's team standings — its best finish ever at the NCAA indoor women's meet.

Butler loves the 800.

"It's a lot of skill," she said. "When you do the 400, you're just running as fast as you can. … In the 1,500, there's so much [tactics] that you can kind of plan through the laps. But the 800, it's tactical, but everything has to happen instantaneously. If you're on a straight and you choose not to pass somebody before going on the curve, that could be the difference in the race."

She is no slouch off the track, either. Butler, who has a 3.4 GPA, was named the ACC women's indoor track and field scholar-athlete of the year on Wednesday. She is majoring in industrial engineering; her mother used to be a mechanical engineer.

"Lindsey is a very focused individual in all aspects of her life and really wants to excel in everything she does," Cianelli said.

Even when hurt.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.