NCAAs providing a 'special' homecoming for Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy

When Mike Young was the men's basketball coach at Wofford, as he recruited Wisconsin native Storm Murphy to the South Carolina school, he promised Murphy he would try to schedule a game in Wisconsin during Murphy's college career.

Young did try to book a road game against the University of Wisconsin, but he wasn't able to pull it off.

But Murphy is going to get his homecoming game after all.

The Wofford graduate transfer now plays for Young at Virginia Tech, which will face Texas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Milwaukee.

"It'll be cool to go back to … Wisconsin," Murphy said Monday on a video conference. "As soon as I saw that we're going to Milwaukee, I was just ecstatic. I'm really excited.

"I already have so many friends and family hitting me up for tickets. … Going to have a ton of people there. For me, it'll feel almost like a home game, like a really, really special event and atmosphere for me."

Murphy's parents back in Wisconsin have been getting plenty of ticket requests this week, too.

"A lot of people coming out of the woodwork," said Murphy's father, Michael Murphy.

About 20-30 friends and relatives will be in the stands Friday to cheer Murphy on.

"I don't think it'll be really any pressure for him," Murphy's father said. "He's played in so many games at this point. He's been in an NCAA Tournament game before — two of them."

Murphy has played in 161 games (including 155 starts) in his five college seasons.

"That amount of games that I have played in does help a lot, not only [with] how things are going to result on the court, but it prepares me really well, I think, in my mind," he said.

"Being able to realize that I've seen most things in this game is a cool thing and it helps me stay confident."

Wisconsin roots

Murphy grew up in Middleton, a suburb of Madison (where the University of Wisconsin is located). Middleton is about 90 minutes from Milwaukee, so Murphy often played AAU games in that city.

His first name is his mother's maiden name. His first name was fitting for another reason, too.

"By coincidence, on Jan. 3, it happened to be a big snowstorm," Murphy's father said of the day his son was born.

The summer before Murphy's senior year of high school, one of Young's Wofford assistants eyed Murphy at an AAU tournament in Georgia.

Murphy chose Wofford, a Southern Conference school in Spartanburg, South Carolina, over South Dakota, Southern Utah, Navy and UTEP, among others.

"That was a real leap of faith for that kid to come to South Carolina," Young said.

Murphy was a four-year starter for Wofford. As a freshman, he started in wins over North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

As a sophomore, Murphy started alongside current Hokies teammate Keve Aluma on the nationally ranked Wofford team that won 30 games and the SoCon title. The Terriers beat Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAAs before falling to Kentucky in the second round. Murphy averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 assists that year.

Young exited Wofford after that season to take over the Hokies. Aluma followed him to Blacksburg.

Murphy stayed at Wofford for two more seasons. As a junior, he scored 15 points in another win over UNC. He earned All-SoCon first-team honors as a senior last season, when he ranked fourth in the SoCon in scoring (17.8 ppg) and second in assists (4.3 apg).

Murphy graduated from Wofford last year with a finance degree. Wofford does not have a graduate school, so Murphy needed to transfer in order to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave all 2020-21 Division I winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin, Baylor, Colorado and Missouri were among the schools that reached out to him after he entered the transfer portal last March. But Young was the first coach who called him.

After verbally committing to Tech last March, Murphy told The Roanoke Times that he felt "super ready" to make the jump to the ACC.

He was equally confident in an interview in October.

“I’m a fifth-year guy. I have all the confidence in the world," he said.

Memorable season

Murphy has started every game for Tech this season. He ranks fifth on the team in scoring (8.1 ppg) and second in assists (2.8 apg).

But it has been an up-and-down season for the Hokies. On Jan. 26, Tech was 10-10 overall and in the ACC cellar with a 2-7 league mark.

"The expectations were huge. And when we hit some losses, hit some struggles, didn't start off great, that was hard. It was a tough place to be in," Murphy said. "But I think that … really helped us grow in so many areas to lead us to where we are today. Not only X's and O's and not only on the court but the things off the court — relationships and becoming men who are going to be mentally tough and get through this and not give up."

The team lost to Memphis and Xavier in November at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Murphy had more turnovers (six) than points (five) against Memphis. He did not have any points or assists against Xavier. Both foes made the 6-foot, 185-pound Murphy the target of their defensive pressure.

In ACC regular-season play, Murphy scored in double figures in just five games.

So some Tech fans had their doubts about him.

"He went through a tough spell," Young said. "The social media thing just makes me sick to my stomach. … He really got beat up in some different portions of the year.

"But going down the stretch, he has played so very well — not just in the ACC tournament. He was really really good over the last … third of the season."

The Hokies (23-12) have won 13 of their last 15 games, including four games in four nights to win the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center last week.

Murphy made the all-tournament second team. He had 15 points, four assists and a season-high five 3-pointers in a second-round win over Clemson; it was the first time he had scored in double figures since Feb. 5. He had 16 points in the quarterfinal win over Notre Dame. He had seven points and seven assists in the semifinal win over UNC. He had nine points and six assists in the final against Duke.

"There might have been a switch or a little something that I felt when we arrived in Brooklyn," Murphy said. "The conference tournament, feeling the urgency of everything, started to really, really kick in. I felt a lot of emotions. … That kind of helped raise my level of confidence and kind of just helped me let loose."

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski spoke to Murphy after the title game.

"That kid's their leader. He's a tough player," Krzyzewski said. "I wanted to make sure that he knew that … Duke basketball feels that way about him."

And now Murphy is part of the first ACC tournament championship team in the program's history.

"Definitely cool to have it end this way and be a part of the winning that we just had in Brooklyn," Murphy said.

"I was getting emotional yesterday talking [on the phone] to my parents just about … coming here and the adjustment and how it could be hard at times. There's ups and downs. It could be a little roller coaster. But my goodness, it's just a testament to … this program and Coach Young and the people here that helped push me.

"The way it ended is really special to me. It means a lot. I'm very, very proud to be an ACC champion."

Murphy plans to graduate in May with a master's degree in leadership studies. A pro basketball career overseas could be next.

But first comes one last tournament.

"I want to make the most of it," he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.