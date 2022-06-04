 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska transfer DE Pheldarius Payne is officially part of Virginia Tech's roster

Virginia Tech Spring Football

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry directs his team during practice on March 19 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

 Matt Gentry, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Pheldarius Payne has arrived in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry told The Roanoke Times on Friday that Payne enrolled ahead of summer workouts and was officially part of the roster. The former Nebraska defensive end verbally committed back in March.

Payne had been on Pry’s radar going back to the defender’s time at Lackawanna Community College, a junior college less than three hours away from Penn State’s campus. The Virginia native was an impact player for Lackawanna’s defense with 53 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks over two seasons.

“He had a shoulder injury at the time that kept us from taking him, but we would have taken him,” Pry said. “He ended up at Nebraska and got his shoulder fixed, he was their third guy. He’s looking for a chance to have more of an impact.”

Pry was excited to add an experienced pass rusher on a Tech defense that has seven underclassmen at the position including three players that moved to defensive end within the last year and a pair of true freshmen.

The first-team defensive ends during most of camp were TyJuan Garbutt and Cole Nelson. Garbutt had the best season of his career last fall with 30 tackles (17 solo), 6 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Pry expects Payne to compete for a starting spot.

“He's an old hat who is athletic,” Pry said.

The other advantage of adding Payne to the group is his positional flexibility. Pry envisions Payne sliding to the interior in certain pass situations when the Hokies want to four defenders capable of rushing the quarterback.

According to Pry, the addition of Payne leaves Tech with two available scholarships heading into the fall. He said defensive line is still one of the positions that the coaching staff is considering signing a player out of junior college or the transfer portal before fall camp opens.

