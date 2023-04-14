Last month, Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule helped the Virginia Tech women's basketball team reach the Final Four for the first time in program history.

They were a part of Tech history again this week.

Traylor and Soule were chosen in the WNBA draft Monday, marking the first time two Hokies have been chosen in the same WNBA draft.

"It's a nice way to kind of cap off an ending but start a new beginning as well," Traylor said Thursday from Blacksburg on a Tech video conference.

Traylor was taken in the second round by the Chicago Sky, while Soule was picked in the third and final round by the Minnesota Lynx.

Soule used the phrase "fever dream" last month to describe advancing to the Final Four. She felt that same way this week about getting drafted.

"It's kind of still a fever dream," Soule said Thursday from Minneapolis during a Lynx video conference. "I'm blessed to be here, but I don't just want to be here, I want to stay here. I want to build my career in Minnesota.

"I'm really excited to start the journey."

Traylor was the 23rd overall pick in the draft, tying former teammate Aisha Sheppard as the highest WNBA draft pick in Tech history. Sheppard was drafted by Las Vegas last year.

"It's what a lot of people dream about and hope for," Traylor said of getting drafted. "Being in this position and the opportunity to go and just make the most of it, I'm definitely looking forward to it.

"I'm definitely ready. I'm excited to just get out there."

Sheppard was part of Las Vegas' championship team last year.

"I've talked to Shep a lot," Traylor said. "Her main thing is just telling me, ‘Stay focused but have fun at the same time.’"

Traylor watched the draft from Blacksburg with her sister Ashlyn, who plays for the Radford women's basketball team. Kayana's girlfriend was with them. The Traylor sisters' mother joined them via FaceTime.

"It was a really cool moment," Kayana Traylor said of getting picked. "I knew it was a possibility. I would say I was confident, but it was still like, 'It may just be a training camp [invitation].’

"It was definitely nice to see my name come across."

Traylor, who transferred from Purdue two years ago, averaged 11 points as a fifth-year senior this year. She scored in double figures in four of the team's five NCAA tournament games, including 14 points against Tennessee and 17 points against LSU.

"[The WNBA draft] was always a goal, but I don't think it became really realistic … until this year," Traylor said. "Middle point of the season, I was like, 'OK, this is something I want to continue doing, whether that's here or overseas.’"

Traylor, who is completing work on her bachelor's degree, plans to head to Chicago at the end of this month.

Traylor was the first of Chicago's two draft picks this year. She is one of 17 players on the team's preseason roster.

"We are so excited to bring Kayana into the fold," Sky coach and general manager James Wade said in a news release. “We felt really great about seeing her growth throughout her college career. She is a proven winner.”

Making a WNBA roster is not easy. WNBA teams can have a maximum of just 12 players on their regular-season roster; some squads carry only 11 for salary-cap reasons.

Chicago won the WNBA title two years ago. The Sky finished tied with Las Vegas atop the regular-season standings last year with a 26-10 mark but lost to Connecticut in the 2022 WNBA semifinals.

Traylor can play both point guard and off-guard, so she offers Chicago versatility.

"The biggest thing for me, honestly, is just being able to adapt and do whatever is asked of me, regardless of what that role looks like," Traylor said.

Traylor feels her skill set can help her make the leap to the WNBA.

"My speed of the game, my … shiftiness, getting downhill with my left hand and then being able to shoot the 3, I think that'll translate well," she said. "And play defense."

Soule, a forward, was the Lynx's fifth and final draft pick this year. She was the 28th overall pick.

She watched the draft with some of her Tech teammates.

"We were screaming and tweeting for [Traylor getting drafted] and then I saw my name pop up," Soule said. "I looked at my teammates — they were all screaming at me. I just started crying."

Soule is one of 21 players on the Lynx's preseason roster. Minnesota went 14-22 last season.

"I'll wholeheartedly do whatever it takes to be that great teammate [on the Lynx]," she said. "If it's being a cheerleader, whether it's scoring, defending — all the little things are the things that I like to pay attention to.

"My coach, Kenny Brooks, this year we talked about 95% and 5 [%]. And that 5% is scoring, but 95% is are you talking on the bench, are you getting extra reps in, how you're treating your body. So I think my main focus this last season and what I want to bring to Minnesota is that 95% and making sure I'm doing all the little things right."

Soule, a Boston College graduate transfer, made the All-ACC second team this year. She averaged 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds. She scored 13 points in the win over Louisville in the ACC title game and 12 points in the Elite Eight win over Ohio State.

"It's hard to go to a basketball game without your eyes gravitating towards Taylor Soule because of the passion that she plays with, the competitive fire," Lynx coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve said on the Lynx video conference. "She's going to go after every rebound. She's going to compete hard. It's going to be hard to play against her. … The thing that we value is how great of a teammate [a player is]. … Taylor's the cream of the crop with that."