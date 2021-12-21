New coach Brent Pry wants Hokies to be ‘in the conversation’ with every top player in the state

BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry was a little shocked not to encounter Virginia Tech on the recruiting trail when he was going after Brandon Smith back in 2018.

The Louisa County five-star linebacker was the top player in the state and top ranked inside linebacker in the country at the time.

While Penn State was coming off a good run — the team made the Rose Bowl in 2016 and had back-to-back 11 win seasons — he was surprised when the Hokies didn't emerge as a strong contender.

“We won’t win ‘em all, but we need to win some of those battles,” Pry said, on Tuesday. “Absolutely, we are going to attempt to be in those battles and in those conversations. You’re not going to win them all, but we need to win some of them.”

As Penn State’s defensive coordinator, Pry helped lead the charge into Virginia in 2017 by landing defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos out of Fredericksburg and linebacker Ellis Brooks out of Richmond.

According to 247 Sports composite rankings, Gross-Matos was ranked No. 6 in the state of Virginia in the 2017 signing class and Brooks was ranked No. 9. Pry also landed the No. 11 ranked player in the state, safety Jonathan Sutherland out of Alexandria.

Penn State would go on to land five more of the top 10 ranked players in Virginia the next two years including Smith.

“Brandon Smith’s from Louisa County, rural school in Central Virginia,” Pry said. “This place, to me, would be appealing to Brandon, and I know him and his family. That’s a five-star linebacker that ends up at Penn State. Yetur Gross-Matos. Fredericksburg. Tech really wasn’t in the conversation.”

Smith, who started the last two years for Pry, just announced he was heading to the NFL this year. He was second on this year’s team with 81 tackles (45 solo) and also had nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and five pass breakups.

He had a top three at the time including PSU, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

“You should be in the conversation as a state school with every top player in the state,” Pry said. “You should have an opportunity in the state of Virginia, to be in the conversation with every kid that’s in that top 20, 25. You should be in the conversation, and then it’s how many battles do you win? If you win enough of them, your roster’s starting to look right.”

Penn State was one of only two teams (Florida State) to land multiple five-star prospects out of Virginia from 2016-21. According to 247 Sports composite rankings, there were nine recruits with a five-star rating during that stretch.

Tech hasn’t landed a five-star recruit in the modern recruiting era.

The team has signed seven top 10 players from the state since 2016 and the highest-rated of them was Devon Hunter in 2017. The Hokies signed one four-star from Virginia this cycle (Gunner Givens) after being shut out of the state's top 10 the previous two years.

Pry made a late push to add players from the state once he took over by adding five signees all from Virginia that weren't committed to the school under the previous coaching staff.

