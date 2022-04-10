New era: Virginia Tech football goes from expected outcomes to pushing the boundaries

BLACKSBURG — The philosophy guiding new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry through spring camp is a little bit different than his predecessor.

Former coach Justin Fuente often spoke about the importance of predicted outcomes. That was particularly true in the spring when the Hokies had a near annual quarterback competition when he was in Blacksburg.

It was one of the first things Fuente mentioned when he announced Jerod Evans as the team’s starter after the 2017 spring game.

“For right now, I would say we’ve had a few more predicted outcomes, in terms of executing [the offense],” Fuente said of Evans.

That continued to be the determining factor in how Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen evaluated the position.

“Those of y’all who have been with me through a couple quarterback competitions have heard me say this before: it’s about expected outcomes,” Fuente said, when discussing then-starter Ryan Willis in 2018. “It’s not always about the completion. It’s not always about the touchdown. It’s about, when the play is called, did we deliver the ball to the person that the ball should be delivered too? Did we get an expected outcome?”

Pry has spoken in much different terms this spring.

The first-year coach was answering a question about ball security last week when he said expected outcomes aren’t something on his mind while watching practice, and that applied to the entire roster.

“I’ve always said practice is the place where you test the limits,” Pry said. “Where you test your skills and abilities and make mistakes. I don’t want guys to practice tight. Let’s go, let’s see what we are made of and push the boundaries. Same thing on defense — make a break on the ball, don’t be content to let them catch it. Let’s go see what we can do.”

Pry is open to a little more free-wheeling than Fuente, and for the quarterbacks that’s meant more of a focus on technique from the offensive staff. Tech’s competition at the position came into focus last week with Grant Wells and Jason Brown now getting the bulk of the reps.

Both of them mentioned Glenn’s attention to detail last week, and credited him for helping them improve their footwork in the pocket.

“It’s about the little things you don’t see on film,” Wells said.

Formatting

The first half of Tech’s spring game on April 16 at Lane Stadium will closely resemble a real game, according to Pry. A final determination will come later in the week once they get through two more practices.

“I think the biggest thing will be our health and who is available to make sure we have numbers to play the duration I would like to play,” Pry said.

The Hokies haven’t played a spring game since 2019, and the format that year was a heavily scripted scrimmage featuring various scenarios (red zone, 50-yard line, goal line) with a point system for the offense and defense.

Pry wants a more traditional game for at least a portion of Saturday’s event.

“I would like to get true quarters in game then the second half is really what’s debatable and that could be decided day-of, to be honest,” Pry said. “The nature of snaps we get in the first half, are we coming out of it healthy to determine what that second half looks like. It could be a running clock, it could be shortened quarters. It will be a little quicker deal.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.