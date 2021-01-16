New look Virginia Tech football roster set to report for spring semester

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football players are making their way back to campus.
The Hokies welcomed a large group of early enrollees this week and they will be joined by the rest of the team in the coming days with spring classes scheduled to start on Tuesday.
Players new and old will be subject to the athletic department’s COVID-19 protocols, according to a team spokesperson. The ACC called for testing three times a week during the season, but the specific details of football team’s offseason testing protocols haven’t been publicly announced.
The Tech team returning to campus will look different than the one that opted out of the bowl game last month.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) and offensive linemen Doug Nester (West Virginia), Bryan Hudson (Louisville) and T.J. Jackson (Ohio) entered the transfer portal.
The NCAA gave all fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility, but defensive end Emmanuel Belmar and defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford are the only Tech players to take advantage of the extra year so far.
Tech ended the season with 17 seniors and seven of them — defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt, linebacker Rashard Ashby, safety Divine Deablo, running back Khalil Herbert, punter Oscar Bradburn, defensive end Justus Reed and place kicker Brian Johnson — left to pursue professional opportunities.
Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was a junior, also entered the draft with many analysts projecting him to be a first round pick.
The Hokies have eight other players that haven’t officially announced their plans yet, but according to sources with knowledge of the situation as many as seven of them could return in 2021. That list includes wide receivers Evan Fairs and Changa Hodge as well as safeties Devin Taylor and Tyree Rogers.
Tech announced 25 freshmen signees on early signing day and 10 of them are already on campus. The list includes linebacker Isi Etute; tight ends Jared Gibble and Jack Hollifield; wide receiver Jaylen Jones; defensive backs Jalen Hoyle, Nykelius Johnson, Da’Shawn Elder and Jalen Stroman and offensive lineman Danjel Miletic.
Grad transfers Tae Daley, a former Vanderbilt defensive back, and Jordan Williams, a defensive tackle from Clemson, are also expected to enroll early. The Hokies have also signed Maryland offensive line Johnny Jordan and Texas A&M quarterback Conner Blumrick out of the transfer portal.
The 12 scholarship early enrollees are the most during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure. The Hokies had nine players enroll early each of his first three seasons in Blacksburg, but that number had dropped in recent years. They only had five early enrollees last year and only two of those were high school seniors.