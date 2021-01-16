New look Virginia Tech football roster set to report for spring semester

Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who was a junior, also entered the draft with many analysts projecting him to be a first round pick.

The Hokies have eight other players that haven’t officially announced their plans yet, but according to sources with knowledge of the situation as many as seven of them could return in 2021. That list includes wide receivers Evan Fairs and Changa Hodge as well as safeties Devin Taylor and Tyree Rogers.

Tech announced 25 freshmen signees on early signing day and 10 of them are already on campus. The list includes linebacker Isi Etute; tight ends Jared Gibble and Jack Hollifield; wide receiver Jaylen Jones; defensive backs Jalen Hoyle, Nykelius Johnson, Da’Shawn Elder and Jalen Stroman and offensive lineman Danjel Miletic.

Grad transfers Tae Daley, a former Vanderbilt defensive back, and Jordan Williams, a defensive tackle from Clemson, are also expected to enroll early. The Hokies have also signed Maryland offensive line Johnny Jordan and Texas A&M quarterback Conner Blumrick out of the transfer portal.