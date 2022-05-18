New outlook pays off at plate for Virginia Tech's Emma Ritter

BLACKSBURG — Emma Ritter hit .257 as a Virginia Tech freshman last season.

Even though she was a starting outfielder for a softball team that wound up making it to the NCAA super regionals, Ritter's issues at the plate left her doubting her worth.

"I was like, "Maybe this [sport] is not where I'm supposed to be,’ because last year was definitely a struggle," Ritter said after practice this week. "In travel [ball] and stuff, there's not as much failure. Then you go to college and it's just a big adjustment. I wasn't ready for that adjustment.

"When I started to struggle, I kind of hit the panic button."

This season, she has changed her mental approach at the plate. She no longer frets about failure or her statistics.

"[It's a matter of] not putting all my worth into my numbers," she said. "Last year I was so [concerned] with what my stats were and … how I was doing, it kind of made me want to play for myself instead of with my teammates and playing for God."

Her new outlook has paid off.

The left fielder is batting a team-high .406 for the Hokies (41-7), who are the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. She was named to the All-ACC first team.

"Last year I didn't have a great year and my team picked me up, so it's good to kind of feel the opposite way a little bit this year," Ritter said.

'Freaking out'

Ritter grew up in Maryland. Her family's home is on a river that leads into the Chesapeake Bay. She went fishing, but she liked hunting even more.

After trying soccer and volleyball as a kid, she figured out softball was her sport.

When she was in the seventh grade, she went to a softball camp at Virginia Tech and fell in love with the school.

So when former Hokies star and then-Virginia Tech assistant Angela Tincher O'Brien showed up at one of her travel-ball team's games that summer, Ritter hoped to impress her.

"One of my teammates told me that she was there and … I freaked out. Three straight strikeouts. I'm in the dugout sobbing," she said. "I got to the car after and I'm like, ‘They're never going to want me!’"

Ritter eventually did make an impression on the Tech staff. She verbally committed to then-Tech head coach Scot Thomas in 2017, when she was in the ninth grade, after reaping a partial scholarship offer.

But Thomas lost his job after the 2018 season and was replaced by Pete D'Amour.

In the summer of 2018, D'Amour set out to evaluate the players who had verbally committed to Thomas so he could decide if he wanted them, too. He eyed Ritter at a travel-ball tournament and was sold on her hitting and base-stealing ability.

"She just stood out athletically," D'Amour said.

Ritter signed with Tech in the fall of 2019, when she was a high school senior. She did not get to have a senior softball season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She started in right field for the 37-15 Hokies as a freshman last year. She tried to be perfect at the plate, and that approach did not work.

"You're going to get humbled really quickly because you realize it's not possible," she said. "I just don't think I knew how to deal with failure whatsoever. I remember last year we played Clemson and … my first three at-bats I think I struck out and then he finally pinch hit for me. I didn't know what was happening. … I was freaking out."

"She came off a high school season hitting around .800, so she wasn't happy at all with .250," her mother, Jamee Ritter, said.

The outfielder told D'Amour she was struggling.

"It was really uplifting for me to be able to be open with him," she said. "He was definitely a lot of help."

"Sometimes freshmen are ready and sometimes they aren't," D'Amour said. "These kids, they can doubt themselves, but they're here for a reason. I just reminded her of that."

Messages on her arm

Last fall, Ritter met with Tech associate athletic director and sports psychologist Gary Bennett. Bennett has worked with a lot of Tech athletes over the years, from helping NCAA pole vault champ Rachel Baxter boost her confidence to helping former Tech basketball player Allan Chaney cope with being sidelined by a heart ailment.

Bennett suggested Ritter write something on her shoes that she could look at when she feels overwhelmed in a game.

Ritter has opted for her arm instead of her shoes. A team manager writes an encouraging or faith-related message on Ritter's arm before each game.

The softball team meets as a group with Bennett once a week. That has been helpful, said Ritter, because she discovered that her teammates also have a hard time when they are not doing well.

"Some of the things that one of us goes through, a lot of us go through," she said.

D'Amour has had the team read books, such as Gary Mack's book "Mind Gym: An Athlete's Guide to Inner Excellence." Ritter said the book helped her.

She also got advice from her parents, as well as from her brother Hunter, who was a college wrestler.

"We just told her, [softball], that's not all she is," Ritter's mother said.

Ritter also turned to her faith.

"[It's a matter of] being able to not use softball as a way to glorify myself but to use it as a way to glorify God," she said.

When she began this season, she no longer got stressed over making an out.

"I wasn't like, 'Oh my gosh, now I have to get two more hits this game to make up for it,’" she said. "I just kind of go out there and swing hard."

The 5-foot-9 Ritter not only leads the Hokies in batting average but also in doubles (10), RBIs (37) and runs (45). She also has belted six homers and is tied for the team lead in triples (four).

"I swing at my pitch, not the pitcher's pitch," she said. "Last year I would swing at everything. I was more worried about the result than the at-bat. When we do that, it gets kind of hard for us because we're so worried about where the ball's going or if we're getting a hit or not instead of just having a solid at-bat."

The rise in her batting average is not the result of changing her swing.

"That was another part of the problem last year. Every time something went wrong, I was like, 'I've got to change my swing,’" she said. "This year I kind of just roll with it."

Ritter also leads the team in stolen bases, having swiped 20 in 22 attempts.

"I never doubt her timing on her jumps," D'Amour said. "She's one of the fastest kids in the country."

Ritter began the season starting in right field again, with Kelsey Brown in left. D'Amour eventually decided to start Morgan Overaitis instead of Brown because of how Overaitis was hitting, so he put Overaitis in right and made Ritter the starting left fielder. But during the course of a game, D'Amour will often insert Brown in left and move Ritter to right field.

Tech had four outfielders earn All-ACC honors this year, with Ritter on the first team, Overaitis on the second team and Brown and center fielder Darby Trull making the third team.

Ritter, whose squad will host an NCAA regional this weekend for the first time in its history, said it meant a lot to her to make the All-ACC first team.

"It's definitely cool to see the progress from last year to this year," she said. "But I think our team success as a whole means so much more."

