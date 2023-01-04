New UVa women's coach looks for another win over Virginia Tech

Last season, Amaka Agugua-Hamilton guided the Missouri State women's basketball team to a win over Virginia Tech.

She will take on Virginia Tech again on Thursday — this time, as Virginia's coach.

UVa will visit the ninth-ranked Hokies at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised by MASN.

Virginia is 13-1 overall and 2-1 in ACC play under Agugua-Hamilton, who steered Missouri State the past three seasons.

Missouri State beat the Hokies 76-68 in the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico last season.

Has she looked at her game plan from that win?

"I looked at it, just to see what we did," she said in a phone interview this week. "There's some things that we'll take from things I did last year, because obviously I scouted them last year. But they were a little different — they had [Aisha] Sheppard, who's now in the WNBA.

"That was a completely different team [than UVa], a completely different mentality. We were a mid-major that knocked off a Top 25 team. … So it's just a completely different game [this time] for me."

Tech coach Kenny Brooks has been eyeing the video of that game.

"She does some things that are very unique to her and her system," Brooks said Wednesday in a phone interview. "So we went back and we watched it … several times. We definitely can take away some of the philosophies that she's … brought to UVa."

Tech center Elizabeth Kitley had 21 points and nine rebounds in the loss to Missouri State. Kitley is averaging 18.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks this season.

"Last year I thought we did pretty good against her until the fourth quarter," Agugua-Hamilton said. "She's a phenomenal player.

"I don't think anybody can play her one-on-one in the country. I think you're going to have to double her at times."

The Hokies (12-2, 2-2) recorded two lopsided wins over UVa last season. But the Cavaliers could present more of a challenge this time.

"Coach Mox [as Agugua-Hamilton is known] has done a really good job," Brooks said. "She has those kids believing. She has them playing hard. They were always talented. She's put it together, and she's added some pieces to it.

"It's going to be very, very tough to come away with a win. Not only do they believe, they remember what happened last year."

When Agugua-Hamilton played for Hofstra, Brooks was the coach at Colonial Athletic Association rival James Madison. Agugua-Hamilton also was an assistant at then-CAA members Virginia Commonwealth and Old Dominion during Brooks' JMU reign.

"He's a friend of mine," Agugua-Hamilton said. "He's somebody I really respect."

"She's been able to lean on me or call on me whenever she needs it," Brooks said. "Very, very proud of her accomplishments. … She's a rising star in our profession."

UVa went just 5-22 overall and 2-14 in ACC play last season under former coach Tina Thompson, who was fired last March.

But UVa won its first 12 games under Agugua-Hamilton.

"Once I got here and saw the talent that we had here returning and also brought in a few more pieces — I'm really confident in our ability to position players to be successful and develop them and game-plan and things like that, so I thought we could be pretty good," Agugua-Hamilton said.

"I just want us to enjoy the journey. These kids, if you watch us play, there's a lot of … positive energy, there's a lot of smiles.

"We say, 'Culture wins’ a lot because I truly believe it does. That was the first thing I wanted to instill — my culture, my philosophy, my style of play, relationship-building."

Duke handed the visiting Cavaliers their first loss on Dec. 21. UVa bounced back with a win over Georgia Tech last week. UVa, which ranks sixth nationally in rebounding margin, was outrebounded in both of those games.

"That's definitely a focal point," Agugua-Hamilton said of the recent rebounding issues. "Defending and rebounding at a high level is definitely who we want to be."

Tech has played against zone defenses in its past two games — a 64-59 loss at Clemson on Dec. 29 and last weekend's 68-65 win over UNC.

But Brooks expects UVa to play man-to-man defense Thursday.

"I think she'll stick to her guns and just really play their style," Brooks said. "I don't think we'll see as much zone as we have in the past two games."

Mir McLean is averaging 13.0 points and 9.8 rebounds for UVa. Camryn Taylor averages 12.1 points. Notre Dame graduate transfer Sam Brunelle averages 11.4 points.

"I love our versatility," Agugua-Hamilton said. "We are deep."

Depth has been an issue for Tech since starting guard Ashley Owusu suffered a broken pinkie finger in a Dec. 1 game.

Brooks played just seven players against UNC last weekend, including Taylor Geiman, who played only six minutes.

"It's a two-way street. [The reserves] have to make me comfortable and I have to open myself up to be comfortable with it," Brooks said. "Last game was a really good step. I thought Taylor Geiman gave us a few good minutes.

"Even when Ashley comes back, we're going to have to have more than just seven people."

Brooks said there is a possibility Owusu could return later this month.