New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry adds pair of analysts to support staff

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has hired Xavier Adibi as a defensive analyst and promoted Brian Crist to senior offensive analyst.

Adibi, a former Hokies linebacker, spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator for Texas A&M Commerce, a Division II school. The school was ranked No. 3 in total defense last season (214.9 yards allowed) and No. 5 in scoring defense (13.2 points).

He broke into coaching as a defensive analyst for Arkansas in the 2018 season.

During his playing career, he was a two-time All-ACC selection for the Hokies and was the second linebacker in program history to earn All-America honors. He was part of the 2021 class inducted into the Tech Sports of Hall of Fame last fall.

Crist was on the team’s staff in 2021, but the team never formally announced him joining the staff. The son of now-retired longtime Blacksburg High School coach David Crist, is from the area.

He was an analyst alongside new Tech coach Brent Pry on Frank Beamer’s staff in the 90’s then spent five seasons together at Louisiana-Lafayette (2002-06). His resume also includes stints at Nebraska, Youngstate State, Bridgewater College and UMass.

Crist spent five seasons at Youngstown State as an on-field coach under Bo Pelini, which included stints as the team’s receivers coach (2015-17) and offensive coordinator (2018-19).

Pry said one of his priorities going into the fall will be expanding Tech support staff that only featured Crist and Jon Tenuta as analysts. The Hokies also had Kyle Chung on staff as an offensive assistant and Caleb Gelsominio as a quality control coach on the offense.

Penn State’s staff last year had six dedicated analysts split up in pairs between the offense, defense and special teams.

Pry still has one on-field coaching opening left to fill after announcing Tyler Bowen as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach on Monday. Tech’s only vacancy on the staff is for a receivers coach.

