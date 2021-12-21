New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry doesn’t want “revolving door” of players entering transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Former Virginia Tech offensive lineman D'Andre Plantin was the first Hokies player to enter his name into the transfer portal back in 2018.

The move came back on Oct. 22 just a week after the NCAA put the new transfer system in place.

That list grew quickly.

Tech starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister was the latest player to leave — his paperwork was officially submitted on Monday — and he’s the 46th player to enter their name into the portal (44 of them have transferred).

New coach Brent Pry whistled when he heard the number.

"We probably had half that at Penn State,” Pry said.

Pry was proud of his record when it came to transfers and his work convincing players he felt were committed to the program to stay the course.

“More times than not, I'm going to err on the side of working through it and committing,” Pry said, on Tuesday. “When you got uncles and aunts and coaches that have all driven in for visits, you've been in their homes and they are close by. They are in our footprint. When those issues come up that makes guys want to go to portal, hopefully with that support group and those relationships we work through it."

Former Tech running back Deshawn McClease and quarterback Hendon Hooker opted to return to the team after entering their names into the portal in 2019 — Hooker ended up transferring to Tennessee after the 2020 season — but coach Justin Fuente was reluctant to keep the door open for players returning as the transfer numbers piled up.

Pry remains a little more open minded.

He had success welcoming back safety Lamont Wade in 2019 after the defender spent two months in the portal. Wade ended up starting each of the next two seasons in the secondary.

But Pry’s main goal is to prevent it from even getting to that moment for a large majority of his players.

“We want to develop guys,” Pry said. “I think there's going to be some opportunities where it makes sense for a young man to enter the portal. There's going to be occasions where it just isn't working for whatever reason and the best thing to do is to get a restart somewhere.”

This year will likely be an exception since Pry expects more players to hit the portal in the coming months once they see if they fit in with the way the new regime does things.

Tech will also be adding a decent sized group of transfers to add some depth — he will have a staff member in place monitoring the portal on a daily basis — but that’s to make up for the talent the team has lost .

The bulk of Tech’s departures in the transfer portal have come at quarterbacks (six), wide receivers (13), offensive line (seven) and defensive line (nine) and the Hokies were hit at each of those spots except for quarterback with experienced veterans leaving for the NFL with eligibility.

“You don't want that to be a central piece of building your football team that you got this revolving door over here that's free agency,” Pry said. “That you are always trying to navigate and fix things. No. I'd rather live most of it in this world where we are developing high school players then on occasion when we have a need based on a miss in recruiting or a career-ending injury or someone goes to portal, ok, that's what the portal is for us, to go get a fix."

