New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry makes key support staff hire

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has hired Mike Villagrana as the team's senior director of player personnel.

Villagrana updated his Twitter bio with the title earlier in the weekend, but Tech didn't officially announce the move until Sunday afternoon.

Marshall coach Charles Huff hired Villagrana last season to be the program's general manager. Villagrana previously worked as director of recruiting at Mississippi State (2018-20) and Penn State (2015-17) where he overlapped with Tech coach Brent Pry.

Villagrana, a West Virginia alum who played on both sides of the ball, started out his coaching career as a grad assistant at his alma matter. He coached at Hampton and Savannah State before moving into a support staff role.

Tech's support staff budget this season is expected to be $2.25 million this year with Pry set on adding to the total number of recruiting and support personnel the team has.

Villagrana is the second support staff hire for Pry, who announced Dwight Galt IV as the team's new strength and conditioning coordinator last week.

